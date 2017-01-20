Anoka-Champlin Fire Report

The Anoka-Champlin Fire Department responded to the following calls in the fourth quarter (Oct. 1 through Dec. 31).

One firefighter in training call, six standby/police assists, eight smoke/odor removal, 15 natural gas leaks, 14 system malfunctions, 18 false alarms, 31 cancelled en route calls, one cancelled en route medical call, five goo-intent fires, 17 carbon monoxide calls, one serve call, ten clean-ups after accidents, three arcing/shorted equipment calls, seven power line/lightning calls, eight medical assists, nine smoke scares, one gasoline/flammable liquid spill, five rescue/extrication calls, 15 unauthorized burning calls, four dumpster/trash fires, two vehicle fires, six other fires and four structure fires.