Alpine ski team’s season underway

by Bob San

Sun Press Newspapers Mia Thomas is a captain of the Maple/Osseo Alpine ski team. (Submitted photo)

The Northwest Alpine ski team, a combined Maple Grove/Osseo high school squad, has completed three conference races and the Giants Ridge Invitational.

Captains Connor Koch and Mia Thomas have led the way with strong race finishes. Koch has finished in the top 5 in all four races while Blake Quall has placed in the top 10 and Alec Bergquist in the top 20.

The girls’ team has depth with Marit Scott and Thomas consistently placing in the top 10-20. Other girls rounding out the team include: Emily Barr, Lyndsey Dorholt, and Kenzie Burdick-Levang.