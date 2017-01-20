Albertville administrator: MNDOT considers eliminating County Rd. 37 eastbound off ramp

Albertville City Administrator Adam Nafstad recently cautioned the city council that the Minnesota Department of Transportation might have plans for Interstate 94 that includes eliminating a current freeway off ramp in the city.

Regarding I-94 access and the work the city has done over the years, Nafstad said the city has worked to improve upon full access at County Rd. 37 and partial access at County Rd. 19.

Presently commuters can get off and on the freeway from County Rd. 37 from all directions, but cannot access I-94 eastbound at County Rd. 19.

Nafstad said that, after years of study, the city and stakeholders such as Otsego, Federal Highway Management Association, Minnesota Department of Transportation and Wright County developed a plan at County Rds. 19 and 37 that included three phases with generally full interchange access at each county road.

He said MNDOT is now considering elimination of some of those phases and possibly the eastbound off ramp at County Rd. 37.

Nafstad told the council that his concern is that interchange access needs to be consistent with the work already done, and he foresees the need to draft a letter to that effect.

Councilor Walter Hudson asked why MNDOT’s position had changed, and Nafstad said MNDOT staff changed and is likely not aware of the work that went into developing the plan that all agencies agreed to.

Nafstad also said that phase three is expensive since the bridge over County Rd. 19 would need to be reconstructed as an eight-lane bridge.

He said MNDOT has not been planning for this, and the bridge is due for replacement in 2021.

No further action was taken, and Nafstad will keep the council updated on any new developments.