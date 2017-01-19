Youth wrestlers to gather for ‘BRAWL’ at STMA

“The BRAWL” wrestling tournament returns to St. Michael-Albertville High School Sunday, Jan. 22,, where a record breaking number of youth teams from all over the state of Minnesota and Wisconsin, will convene to square off in a day of extreme wrestling excitement.

If you missed last year’s record breaking event at STMA High School, you missed the single biggest one day wrestling event in the state — at any level! Forty-eight teams from all over the state of Minnesota and Wisconsin. For perspective, the event is 50% larger than the state tournament in Rochester, but even more incredible than that, the biggest youth town based team wrestling tournament in the world! es, “the BRAWL” has applied for world record recognition with the Guinness Book of World Records!

The teams from Perham to Princeton, Northfield to Thief River Falls, Freedom, Wisconsin to MAHACA (Morris), they come from all over the state to compete in the biggest event ever held. The tournament consists of 20 full size wrestling mats, a number never seen in the state under one roof, a number typically only seen at the largest of national events such as the World of Wrestling in Reno, Nevada.

Twenty-six officials, 150 coaches, nearly 1,000 wrestlers and more than 2,500 in attendance to watch as kids in grades kindergarten through sixth grade competed for the title of “the BRAWL” champion. To be known as the champion of the biggest tournament in the world.

Preparation for the event started in August, with teams confirming their attendance then through October. The tournament was filled by mid-October. Hours of preparation and equipment required for this event, including the most critical requirement of all … over 130 in total volunteers are needed to make this event happen.

The event starts promptly at 10 a.m. Admission is only $5.