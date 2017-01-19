Maple Grove, Osseo mayors give city updates

By Megan Hopps

SUN PRESS Newspapers

Maple Grove Mayor Mark Steffenson and Osseo Mayor Duane Poppe addressed the state of the city at a North Hennepin Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon Jan. 12. Maple Grove Mayor Mark Steffenson addressed the crowd at Edinburgh Golf Course for the North Hennepin Area Chamber of Commerce “State of the Cities” address. (Photo by Christiian Tarbox)

The luncheon, which was at Edinburgh USA Golf Course in Brooklyn Park, gave mayors from four municipalities in the northwest metro an opportunity to update the chamber and their neighboring cities on economic, social and political changes in their city.

Both Steffenson and Poppe focused on the changes in Maple Grove and Osseo, respectively, this past year.

Maple Grove

“The state of the city continues to be excellent as it has been for a number of years,” Maple Grove Mayor Steffenson began. “It’s a great city to live in and a great city to work in.”

Steffenson said this year, the council has established some new goals and is working hard to update their Comprehensive Plan, the blueprint for a city’s future growth and zoning.

“We’re really focusing on some of the continuing areas that need development mainly the gravel mining area and then the northwest quadrant of our city where we still have a few farms,” he said. “I’m sure that will change in the future.”

One of the things he said the city was most proud of last year was the connection between Highway 610 and Interstate 94.

“There’s still a connection and full interchange to build on I-94, but we’re very excited about 610 opening up,” Steffenson said.

Steffenson added that the city is working with MNDOT to add a fourth lane from Maple Grove to Rogers to improve traffic flow from the I-94 and Fish Lake Road interchange north through Rogers.

“We’re hopeful to push that forward this year,” he said.

This year was the first full year that Central Park was open, he continued.

“The skating loop became the new favorite date night for our high school and college aged residents,” he said.

Mayor Steffenson then touched on the city’s budget stating that the vast majority of Maple Grove businesses saw a decrease in their taxes and residents saw an average of a $12 bump.

“Our general fund continues to be strong and we have had our AAA rating confirmed,” he said. “We believe in having a strong economic policy in our city to make sure we maintain the proper expenditures and that we don’t overspend.”

The city’s budget increased slightly in 2017, but the city is experiencing continued growth. Steffenson said residential and business development remains strong and the city hopes to see continued growth of the medical service industry.

“We’re very proud to be the location of several office headquarters and we want to continue to work with them on their expansion needs,” he said.

The mayor said the city experienced an increase of fire calls last year and added a new position within the department in 2017. He then focused his attention on the police department.

“We placed second in National Night Out in cities of our size,” he said. In addition to the honor, Steffenson mentioned the city’s drug take-back program and the use of NARCAN.

“The drug take-back box has been a great success,” he said. “It provides a great way to dispose of medications that you no longer need in your house. Additionally, NARCAN has helped prevent heroin overdoses. I think it’s a very good thing we’ve taken on as a city.”

Osseo

Osseo Mayor Duane Poppe then gave an update on his city’s recent accomplishments and future goals. Osseo Mayor Duane Poppe provided an update of Osseo’s future goals and recent accomplishments at the North Area Chamber of Commerce “State of the Cities” address (Photo by Kevin Miller)

“One thing that our staff and council has worked on for a number of years is really sound financial management,” Mayor Poppe said. “This was our fourth year that we’ve lowered the tax rate. It was also our ninth year of being in under budget. Our fiscal responsibility is really paramount in all of our decisions.”

He said the city recently restructured its debt through refinancing in an effort to bring the levy down. Poppe added that last year, the city went out for bids for a new engineer and is now partnering with WSB Engineering on its projects.

The city is also working to update its Comprehensive Plan.

“One exciting thing we’re working on is the Boerboom Park expansion,” he said. “Right now it’s one city block and the city owns three of the parcels around it. We want to turn that into a city block park and really we’d like that to become the heart and soul of the city.”

The Osseo staff and council envision Boerboom Park to be the epicenter of city events and activities. Poppe then shifted his focus to the item many ask him about — the Osseo Water Tower.

“The water tower was built back in 1915,” he began. “It was the structure back in the day. At that time, Osseo was the potato farming hub connected to the railway. As a city they borrowed $14,000 to build the water tower and the water system for the town. The area was so excited for that, they had a city festival, the Osseo Light and Water carnival. They said ‘It was the greatest municipal prosperity and improvement celebration in the history of northern Hennepin County.’”

Mayor Poppe said the city went out to get grants and evaluations on the tower and eventually got the tower registered on the National Historic Register.

“The dollars that are needed to update the water tower and repaint it are significant and that’s tough for us to bear,” he said. “By being on the National Historic Register, this allows access to various funding that may not be available if we weren’t on it.”

He addressed the state of the roads and said that over the course of five years, all of the streets in Osseo will be touched. He said it’s a priority for the council to update the city’s infrastructure.

Poppe said last year, the city resurrected the Osseo trolley — a free service that transports residents to various destinations within the city — and also created summer programming for Osseo youth. An upcoming project the city is focusing on the creation of a gateway sign on Highway 81 and Jefferson Highway in the southwest.

