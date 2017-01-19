School Board – ST. MICHAEL ALBERTVILLE

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 885

DECEMBER 5, 2016 SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES REGULAR MEETING

The St. Michael-Albertville School Board held a Regular Meeting in the District Office Board Room at 7:00PM. Board Members present: Present: G. Weber, D. Scherber, C. Steffens, J. Peyerl, C. Lefebvre and absent: J. Lindquist. Superintendent Foucault, district administrators and community guests were present.

RECOGNITION

The board presented a certificate to STMA High School Student Emma Lezer in recognition of her accomplishment as 2016-2017 Class AA Individual State Girls Swim & Dive 100 Yard Breaststroke Championship. The board presented Board Member Steffens with a resolution recognizing her extraordinary dedication to the STMA students and her immeasurable impact on the district. The board thanked Member Steffens for her 14 years of service on the board stating she served ISD 885 residents with integrity, dedication, caring and fiscal accountability.

TRUTH IN TAXATION

Dr. Foucault presented the Truth in Taxation report, which included information on school funding, property tax levies and budgets, actual FY 2016 budget and budgeted FY 2017 district budgets, the districts proposed tax levy for taxes payable in 2017, and the reasons the for which taxes are being increased. Highlights from the report include: The overall levy which includes all funds increased $564,210 or 4.7%. The levy decreased from the proposed levy resolution in October by $1607. The general education levy increased $492,957 or 12.8%, community education decreased $5,982 or 1.9%, and debt service increased $77,233 or 1.0%. The total tax levy is $12,494,177, which is less than the high of $13,228,737 in 2010. Foucault stated that an individual property tax increase of 4.7% is the result of an increase in the changes in value of individual properties, changes in the total value of all property in the district, shifts in state funding, and increased enrollment. The levy is primarily formula driven by state statute and impacted by enrollment, census, and equalization aid. Unlike city and county budgets, the school budget year begins July 1 and coincides with the school year. The 2017 taxes provide revenue for the 2017-2018 school fiscal year. Foucault stated that budget will be adopted by the Board in June 2017. The presentation can be found on the districts website www.stma.k12.mn.us.

REPORTS

Audit Report. Matt Mayer, BerganKDV, Ltd. reported on the districts audit for FY 2016 stating that overall, the district continues to be sound and stable. Highlights included: The auditors found a material weakness in lack of segregation of accounting duties which is due to a limited number of district office staff. It is a finding that is noted yearly for our district. The auditors found a significant deficiency in the preparation of financial statements and related note disclosures. This finding is because Finance Director Verbrugge is the sole staff member who prepares financial statements. Other deficiencies include, but are not limited to: The fund balance increased from $13,063,515 to $15,688,467, which is 2.8 months of operating expenditures. District policy requires a General Fund balance equal to 1.5 months of operating expenditures; the unassigned fund balance increased from $10,929,611 to $12,714,533; the unrestricted fund balance as a percentage of unrestricted expenditures is 30.8%. In FY 2015, it was 28.2% compared to the state average of 20.6%. This statistic is often used to evaluate the financial health of a school district; the tax capacity rate has remained relatively flat over the last five years with the FY 2016 rate of 49.10%, which is the lowest rate in the past five years; the referendum rate is 0.14% compared to a high of 0.19% in FY 2013.

OLD BUSINESS

Action on Strategic Plan. Dr. Foucault presented the final draft of the strategic plan to the board stating that minor wording changes were made since the board review on November 21st. Steffens/Lefebvre. Motion to approve the Strategic Plan as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

B. Action on Second Reading of Policy 520 – Student Surveys. Dr. Foucault recommended approval of Policy 520 — Student Surveys stating that no changes have been made since the first reading and that the changes are suggestions due to 2016 legislation and were recommended by MSBA. Lefebvre/Peyerl. Motion to approve Policy 520 – Student Surveys as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

NEW BUSINESS

Action on Certifying Levy Payable for 2017. Dr. Foucault stated that levy payable 2017 has increased by 4.7% and is slightly less than what the Board approved in October. The general education levy increased $492,957 or 12.8%, community education decreased $5,982 or 1.9%, and debt service increased $77,233 or 1.0%. Dr. Foucault recommended the board certify the Proposed Tax Levy Payable for 2017 in the amount of $12,494,177. Steffens/Peyerl. Motion to certify the Proposed Tax Levy Payable for 2017 in the amount of $12,494,177 as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

Action on District Revenues and Expenditures Budget for FY 2016 and FY 2017. Dr. Foucault stated that the District Revenues and Expenditures Budget for FY2016 and FY2017 shows actual balances for FY2016 and budgeted revenue and expenditures and fund balances for FY 2017. Dr. Foucault recommended approval, noting that the document will be published and placed on the districts website. Peyerl/Steffens. Motion to approve District Revenues and Expenditures Budget for FY 2016 and FY 2017 as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

Action on Custodial Maintenance Contract 2016-2018. Dr. Foucault stated that process for both the Custodial Maintenance Contract and Support Staff Contract was very smooth with contracts being settled within the parameters set by the board, and with the exception of the Elk River school district, the district is competitive with neighboring districts. Scherber/Steffens. Motion to approve Custodial Maintenance Contract 2016-2018 as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

Action on Support Staff Contract 2016-2018. Steffens/Peyerl. Motion to approve Support Staff Contract 2016-2018 as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

Action on Naming Title IX Officer. Dr. Foucault recommended the board approve Douglas Birk as the district Title IX officer stating that Activities Director, Benson is the current listed as the Title IX officer. Foucault stated that the OCR recommends that the Title IX officer be someone other than the activities director. Scherber/Peyerl. Motion to name Douglas Birk as Title IX Office as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

Action on Resolution Authorizing Issuance of Certificates. Member Lefebvre introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption: RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING ISSUANCE OF CERTIFICATES OF ELECTION AND DIRECTING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT CLERK TO PERFORM OTHER ELECTION RELATED DUTIES. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Peyerl and upon vote being taken thereon the following voted in favor thereof: Lefebvre, Peyerl, Weber, Steffens, Scherber and the following voted against the same: none. Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

Discussion of Process for Transportation Services Contract. Dr. Foucault stated that the contract with Dons Bus expires on June 30, 2017. Foucault said that four years ago the district negotiated a two plus two contract with Dons Bus and that overall, the district is satisfied with the level of service from Dons Bus. Foucault further stated that the district is receiving very competitive pricing from Dons Bus. Foucault recommended that that district negotiate with Dons Bus in December and January and present a proposal to the board in February. Through discussion, the board directed Superintendent Foucault to begin negotiating with Dons Bus and provide a proposal to the board in February.

CONSENT AGENDA. Scherber/Steffens. Motion to approve Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

Claims and Accounts. Payroll $1,694,412.33; General Fund $831,166.24; Food Service $25,444.85; Community Service; $48,270.45; Total $2,599,293.87

ADJOURN. Steffens/Weber. Motion to adjourn at 8:45 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.

This material is only a summary; full text is available for public inspection at the administrative offices of the School District. A copy of the proceedings, other than attachments to the minutes, is available without cost at the offices of the St. Michael-Albertville School District or online at www.stma.k12.mn.us.

// Jennifer Peyerl, Clerk ISD 885

