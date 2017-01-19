Royal wrestlers 3rd place at Elk River Invite

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer Cullin Kruse (Elk River) defeated Collin Melcher (Rogers). Kruse took 5th place over the weekend. (Photo by Jared Hines)

Four mats. Three Independent School District No. 728 schools. Two wrestlers per mat and one crowned champion from each weight class.

All criteria were met Jan. 14 when teams from Elk River, Rogers and Zimmerman made their way to Elk River High School for the annual Elk River Invite. All three teams competed well in the 11-team event, with the Elks coming away with many great individual performances, as well as the top team score in Saturday’s event.

“It’s been an up and down season for us,” said Elks first year head coach Bryan Kulm. “We wrestled really well today as a team.”

The Elk River wrestling team started Kulm’s coaching tenure with four straight team losses before finally getting on track. As the season has progressed, injured wrestlers have made their way back onto the mat and the team has put together some great wins. The Elks defeated Andover 71-3 the night before the invite.

“We are really young,” Kulm said about his team’s make up.

The Elks have just five senior wrestlers, but two of them — Sam Gibas and Anthony Meister — are coming off junior seasons that ended at the Xcel Energy Center in the state tournament. Meister and Gibas, as well as a few other wrestlers, are hoping to get back there this year. Meister’s first matches of the season came in the weekend invite, coming back from a sprained knee that has kept him on the sidelines for the early part of the season.

The Elks scored 188 team points on Saturday afternoon, well clear of second place Princeton (151.5) and third place Rogers (147.0). Carter Otto, Brandon Kidd, and Dominik Peterson all took second place for the Elks while Meister, Gibas, and Casey Schilz took the championship at their respected weight classes. Lafayette Bade (3rd place), Stoyan Slavkov (4th place), Cullin Kruse (5th place), Arik Nordenstrom (5th place), and Tyler Nelson (6th place) also contributed to the successful team day for the Elks.

Rogers

Carrying the excitement of their win over Monticello into the Elk River Invite, many of the Royals wrestlers were ready to show they could compete with the 5AAA section competition that Osseo and Armstrong brought to the forefront. The wrestlers would also be up against bigger schools like Minnetonka, Elk River, and Chaska/Chanhassen from sections 6AAA and 7AAA.

The wrestlers at the lower weight classes started the day off well for the Royals, as Wil Yasseri made his way to the third-place match and Lee-Santiago Martinez won the championship at 120 pounds. Santiago-Martinez has impressed many during his senior year, posting a 17-2 record so far in the 2016-17 season.

Also at 17-2 this season is Rogers junior Bret Wilson, a two-time state entrant who is looking to punch his ticket back to the Xcel Center in early March. Wilson started off the day with a 12-1 win over Henry Bixler of Minnetonka. From there, he pinned his next two opponents, including Otto in the championship match. Wilson’s win over Otto was No. 117 of his career, tying him with Kyler Swanson for third on the all-time schools win list.

“Another really good day,”head coach Chris Donnay said about his team’s continued success as of late.

Other first place finishers for the Royals were Jake Born and Zac Aanerud. Aanerud missed the Monticello dual due to sickness, and was excited to get back out on the mat. Born defeated Kidd of Elk River in the championship match with a fall at 5:16, while Aanerud took home the championship with a 4-2 decision over Roberto Raya of Sauk Centre-Melrose.

Other top-6 finishers for the Royals included Anthony Lenz and Donovan Skawiniak, who both took fifth place. The Royals finished third as a team, just behind Princeton.

The Royals have a busy week ahead, hosting a dual against Big Lake Jan. 20 before the team’s annual Royal Rumble Jan. 21. Buffalo, Dassel-Cokato, Goodhue, Holdingford, Mound Westonka, St. Cloud Tech and Wabasha-Kellogg are teams participating in the invitational.