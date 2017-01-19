Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF HENNEPN

DISTRICT COURT

FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE / MENTAL HEALTH DIVISION

Court File No.: 27-PA-PR-16-1080

In the Matter of the Estate of

Yizheng Dong,

Deceased.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 13, 2017 at 8:30 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at Room C-400, Hennepin County Government Center, 300 South Sixth Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the will of the Decedent, dated July 3, 2015, (Will), and for the appointment of Yijie Dong, whose address is 5428 – 165th Lane NW, Ramsey, MN 55303, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Date: January 11, 2017

Elizabeth V. Cutter

Judge of District Court

Probate Division

Kate Fogarty

District Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Donald Wright (280318)

2069 Lake Elmo Avenue North

Lake Elmo, MN 55042

Tel: 651-770-3728

Email: [email protected]

Published in

The Press

January 19, 26, 2017

643684