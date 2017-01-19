Osseo votes to allow flexibility for street project assessments

By Peg Craig

Contributing Writer

The Osseo City Council began the year by swearing in Mayor Duane Poppe, and Councilmembers Mark Schulz and Harold Johnson who are beginning new terms.

They amended their special assessment policy, held hearings on street and alley construction projects for this summer and approved those projects. They also approved an agreement for IT services, discussed a grant with Hennepin County for recycling and agreed to a Request for Proposal for Solid Waste Collection.

ROADS AND ALLEYS

When the City of Osseo undertakes street improvement projects, part of the cost is charged back to the owners of the affected properties. Residential lots are assessed on a per unit basis and institutional, multifamily, and commercial properties are assessed on actual street frontage. Assessments cover 50 percent of the cost of street improvement, curb and gutter, and administrative costs. The costs of water mains, storm sewers and sanitary sewers are paid from the funds associated with them. The council voted to allow flexibility in unique circumstances and in the length of the payback period for these assessments.

City Engineer Lee Gustafson presented plans for the 2017 Street Reconstruction Project which will include parts of Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Avenues SE and Third Street SE. Sidewalks will be repaired or added along these streets to increase walkability in the city. A barrier preventing northbound traffic from entering Sixth Avenue will be removed. Additional right of way will be purchased along parts of Fifth Avenue.

A neighborhood meeting was conducted Nov. 10 to inform the affected property owners. Comment cards were available at the meeting but none were received prior to the feasibility report in December. Following Gustafson’s report at the recent council meeting, a public hearing was held on the project. A member of the public expressed a concern about removing the barrier on Sixth Avenue. After the hearing was closed the council discussed the project and voted to have the Reconstruction Project move ahead with the addition of a sidewalk along Sixth Avenue.

The council’s action on street improvement was followed by a presentation on the 2017 Alley project which will rebuild the alley between Fifth and Sixth Avenues NE using concrete. A public hearing was held, but no one wished to speak before the council approved the plans and authorized preparation of specifications for bids. Bids for both projects will be opened in March and construction will begin in June and continue into the fall. An assessment hearing is scheduled for April 10, 2017.

TECHNOLOGY

In other news, the council agreed that the city should retain Element Technologies to provide network administration and general IT consulting during 2017. The contract will include antivirus management and offsite backup.

They will provide technology trouble shooting during business hours and 24/7 monitoring. After hours support will be billed separately. This agreement will give the staff the necessary tools to do their jobs and allow them to stay current with new technologies in all areas of City services.

RECYCLING AND SOLID WASTE

In other news, the Hennepin County Board has adopted changes to the Hennepin County Residential Recycling Funding Policy to allocate more money to cities for organic recycling programs in order to reduce amounts put in landfills, conserve resources and improve public health. Under this program the City of Osseo will apply for a grant to increase organics recycling and reduce cost to residents. These funds will also be used to mail a recycling guide to residents and provide educational activities.

The contract for solid waste pick-up is currently with Randy’s Sanitation. In anticipation of the Hennepin County grant, the Osseo city staff has developed a Request for Proposal (RFP) for garbage pick-up which includes organics recycling. Before approving the RFP the council decided that the city will assist the contractor in collecting overdue bills by assessing them to property owners. Rate proposals from solid waste contractors will be accepted until February 10 and a five year contract will begin on May 1.

OTHER ITEMS

Lastly, a number of citizens were appointed to city commissions, boards, and committees. Juliana Hultstrom was appointed to the Economic Development Authority and the Public Safety Advisory Committee, Deanna Burke and Alden Webster will serve on the Planning Commission, and Dee Bonn will be on the Parks and Recreation Committee.

Seats are still available on the Economic Development Authority, Heritage Preservation Commission, Planning Commission and Public Safety Advisory Committee.

The council designated the Osseo/Maple Grove Press to continue as their legal newspaper for printing public notices.