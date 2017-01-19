Ordinances – CITY OF CHAMPLIN

COUNTY OF HENNEPIN
STATE OF MINNESOTA
ORDINANCE NO. 777
AN ORDINANCE
AMENDING CHAPTER 2 ADMINISTRATION,
ARTICLE II CITY
COUNCIL, SECTION 2-24 TERMS AND TRANSITION
The City Council of the City of Champlin does hereby ordain the following amendment:
Sec. 2-24. – Terms and transition. The mayor shall be elected for a two year term. Pursuant to authority granted in Minn. Stats. 412.022, subd. 1, the term of the mayor of the city is hereby established by the city council to be four years beginning with the term of the individual elected as mayor at the regular elections to be held in November 2018.
Additions: Add
Deletions: Delete
First Reading:
December 12, 2016
Second Reading:
January 9, 2017
Adopted: January 9, 2017
Ryan Karasek, Mayor
ATTEST: Roberta Colotti
CMC, City Clerk
Published in
The Press
January 19, 2017
642239