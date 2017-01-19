Ordinances – CITY OF CHAMPLIN

COUNTY OF HENNEPIN

STATE OF MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE NO. 777

AN ORDINANCE

AMENDING CHAPTER 2 ADMINISTRATION,

ARTICLE II CITY

COUNCIL, SECTION 2-24 TERMS AND TRANSITION

The City Council of the City of Champlin does hereby ordain the following amendment:

Sec. 2-24. – Terms and transition. The mayor shall be elected for a two year term. Pursuant to authority granted in Minn. Stats. 412.022, subd. 1, the term of the mayor of the city is hereby established by the city council to be four years beginning with the term of the individual elected as mayor at the regular elections to be held in November 2018.

Additions: Add

Deletions: Delete

First Reading:

December 12, 2016

Second Reading:

January 9, 2017

Adopted: January 9, 2017

Ryan Karasek, Mayor

ATTEST: Roberta Colotti

CMC, City Clerk

Published in

The Press

January 19, 2017

642239