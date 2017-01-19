Ordinances – CITY OF ALBERTVILLE

COUNTY OF WRIGHT

STATE OF MINNESOTA

SUMMARY ORDINANCE

NO. 2017-01 A SUMMARY

ORDINANCE AMENDING

THE ALBERTVILLE CITY CODE CONSOLIDATING CITY FEES, CHARGES,

ESCROWS, AND

PENALTIES FROM THE ENTIRE CITY CODE INTO A TABLE WITHIN TITLE 3,

CHAPTER 1, SECTION 3-1-3 OF THE CITY CODE AND HOUSEKEEPING CODE AMENDMENTS WITHIN THE CITY CODE OF THE CITY OF ALBERTVILLE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on January 3, 2017, Ordinance No. 2017-01 amending all titles of the Albertville City Code was adopted by the City Council of Albertville, Minnesota. Due to the length of the ordinance, the following summary ordinance has been prepared for publication. The full ordinance is available for public review at www.ci.albertville.mn.us and a paper copy is available for public review at Albertville City Hall at 5959 Main Avenue NE.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the adopted amendment includes the following components:

Titles 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and Appendix A Zoning Ordinance of the Albertville City Code are amended to remove all fees, charges, escrows, and penalties. Dollar amounts were removed and consolidated in Title 3, Chapter 1, Section 3-1-3 of the City Code. All fees, charges, escrows, and penalties have been updated to reflect City costs and/or State regulations.

Titles 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and Appendix A Zoning Ordinance of the Albertville City Code are amended to have all references to misdemeanor or petty misdemeanor directed to Title 1, Chapter 4, Section 1-4-1 of the City Code for standardized definition of this offense and penalty.

Title 4, Chapter 1, Section 4-1-6 of the City Code was amended to include a consumption and display license per Minnesota State Statutes to the Albertville liquor license regulations.

Title 8 and 9 of the City Code have been amended to remove stormwater detention pond water for irrigation purposes from Title 8, Chapter 5 and to relocate to Title 9, Chapter 7 in its entirety.

This amendment shall be in full force and effective immediately following its passage and publication.

Approved by the Albertville City Council this 3rd day of January 2017.

ATTEST: Kimberly A. Olson

City Clerk

Published in the

Crow River News

January 19, 2017

642012