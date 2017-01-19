Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF DAYTON, MN PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, the Dayton City Council will hold a public hearing in the Dayton City Council Chambers located at 12260 S. Diamond Lake Rd., Dayton, MN 55327. The following matter will be discussed:

1. Application by United Water and Sewer for a Conditional Use Permit for outdoor storage of materials at 17700 113th Avenue N.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend. All written and verbal testimony will be taken at this meeting and signed letters will be accepted prior to the meeting. Additional information can be obtained by contacting the Dayton Planning Department at 763-421-3487.

Respectfully submitted

Tina Goodroad, Planning and Development Director

City of Dayton, MN

Published in

The Press

January 19, 2017

643182