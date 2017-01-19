New Rockford school members ready to conduct business

The Rockford Area School Board welcomed in its three new members at an organizational meeting Jan. 9, its first meeting of the year. The new members, elected in the general election last year, were sworn in at the beginning of the meeting and reviewed all operating norms.

New member Amy Edwards is a Rockford resident of 15 years, and currently has two children enrolled at Rockford schools. She is originally from Rochester and is a graduate of St. Olaf college.

New member Jessica Johnson is a longtime resident and elementary school teacher of over 15 years of Rockford. She received her BA at Gustavus Adolphus College in Saint Peter, MN and her MA at Saint Thomas in St. Paul.

New member Kevin Campbell has three daughter currently enrolled in Rockford schools. He has been working with youth and families for the past 12 years at Wayzata Free Church.

The agenda contained mainly housekeeping items for the new year, including setting board member compensation, approving the 2017 meeting calendar, and designating the official legal counsel, newspaper, and depositories.