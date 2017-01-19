Maple Grove stays perfect in conference gymnastics

by Bob San

Sun Press Newspapers

Maple Grove stayed undefeated in Northwest Suburban Conference gymnastics with a 141.725 to 126.400 win over Centennial Thursday, Jan. 12.

The Crimson took first places in all four events. Emma Seamans won the vault and floor, Alex Kara the beam and Carys Turner the bars. Nadia Abid took the all-around title. Maple Grove junior Emma Seamans shows her winning form in the floor exercise routine. Her performance helped lead the Crimson to a victory against Centennial. (Photo by Tim McBride)

Top finishers are:

•Vault: 1. Emma Seamans 9.15, 2. Kiarra Poling 9.1, 3. Kate Ciesielski 8.85

•Bars: 1. Carys Turner 8.95, 2. Seamans 8.85, 3. Emma Eungard 8.825

•Beam: 1. Alex Kara 8.75, 2. Grace Ducosin 8.7, 3. Ashley Song 8.425

•Floor: 1. Seamans 9.45, 2. Nadia Abid 9.3, 3. Eungard 9.175

•All Around: 1. Nadia Abid 34.45

Maple Grove also attended the Lakeville Invite Jan. 14. There were 16 teams in attendance with Maple Grove finishing eighth with a score of 142.75. Seamans tied for eighth place for floor with a score of 9.55.

The Crimson next host Elk River Thursday, Jan. 19.