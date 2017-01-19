Maple Grove Arts Center opening Jan. 27

Come celebrate the grand opening of the new location of the Maple Grove Arts Center (MGAC). The new MGAC location is now open. There are over 2600 square feet, two classrooms, a large gallery, many small gallery areas, a bar and gas fireplace. The facility is larger than the last location and will provide more classes for the local community. The space is sponsored by The Shoppes at the Fountains, Kimco Corporation. Art by Joan Ruprecht is displayed at the Maple Grove Arts Center. The painting’s name is “Fresh Cut.”

The gallery is currently presenting artists from The Schroeder Painting Studio from Elk River.

The grand opening will be Jan. 27, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Maple Grove Arts Center. Listen to Guitarist Park Evans and enjoy hors d’oeuvres provided by French caterer, Aurelie Spirito and wine bar. Meet the artists, hear their stories and learn more about The Schroeder Painting Studio. The event is free and open to the public.

The Maple Grove Arts Center is located at 11666 Fountains Drive, Maple Grove, next to Wedding Day Diamonds. For more information, contact the Maple Grove Arts Center, (763) 370-3003, www.maplegroveartscenter.org

The Maple Grove Arts Center is seeking individuals who have a passion for art and would like to volunteer (18 years or older) at all levels of involvement within our organization. Contact Katie Clark at [email protected]

The Maple Grove Arts Center is a non-profit community arts initiative serving the northwest suburbs of the Minneapolis metropolitan area. “Our mission is to create relationships among artists and share in a fun and unique experience within the community in which they live and work. Providing the artists with useful tools to grow their name, bring awareness of the visual arts, and promote the Community’s unique art culture. We also seek to educate the public and provide them with quality art programming for their entertainment and enjoyment.” For more information go to: www.maplegroveartscenter.org