Local boys hoops teams thrive in recent games

Park Center freshman Dain Dainja looks to work around a defender to get a basket during game action from earlier this season. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

With the start of conference play having begun last week, the Brooklyn Center, Champlin Park and Park Center boys basketball teams hoped to build off their strong starts to the 2016-17 season.

The Brooklyn Center boys basketball team improved to 8-3 on the season with a 64-58 victory over Columbia Heights Jan. 10. Deshawn Pickford led the Centaurs with 18 points, while Adreone Sprinkles added 16 and Lu’Cye Patterson scored 12 for Brooklyn Center.

The Centaurs will play next against St. Croix Lutheran at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Brooklyn Center High School.

The Champlin Park boys basketball team, currently ranked as the No. 1 squad in Class 4A, improved to 9-0 on the season last week.

The Rebels earned win No. 8 on the season with an 83-39 victory over Coon Rapids Jan. 6. Theo John led the Rebels by posting a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks in the win.

McKinley Wright was Champlin Park’s leading scorer with 16 points. Wright also grabbed eight rebounds, dished out 10 assists and compiled three steals and two blocks.

Brian Smith and Marcus Hill scored 13 points apiece for the Rebels, while Josiah Strong scored 10 points.

Champlin park followed up its victory with an 86-42 win over Andover Jan. 10. The Rebels led 41-40 at the end of the first half, but Champlin park outscored Andover 45-22 in the second half to take the win.

Wright led the Rebels by scoring 28 points and posting eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. Hill and D.J. Hunter scored 13 points apiece and John recorded 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and five blocks. Smith led the Rebels with seven assists.

Champlin Park will look to keep up its strong play when it takes on Blaine at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Blaine High School.

Park Center opened up its conference schedule with a loss, as the Pirates fell 75-69 to Armstrong Jan. 6. Khari Broadway led the Pirates with 19 points, while D.J. Purnell (16 points), Emmanuel Tamba (11) and Losini Kamara (10) all scored in double-digits.

Park Center was able to bounce back nicely with a 64-52 victory over Centennial Jan. 10. Kamara led the Pirates with 16 points, while Jarius Cook and Purnell added 11 points apiece.

Park Center will look to extend its winning streak when it plays Irondale at 7 p.m. Friday, jan. 20, at Park Center High School.