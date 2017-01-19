Enjoy spaghetti, show support for Champlin family

The Rogers family of Champlin (Submitted photo)

A benefit for the Rogers family, a Champlin family that recently lost their daughter in a tragic accident, will be Saturday, Jan. 28, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Broadway Pizza in Champlin, 11186 Commerce Drive. There is a suggested donation of $10 per person or $20 per family. Participants should respond (though it is not required) through #ForDani on FaceBook.

Champlin Park High School graduate and resident of Champlin, Danielle (Dani) Rogers, died last month in a terrible accident in Anoka. She was a freshman at the University of Minnesota and was studying paleontology. Dani and her family have given so much to the community through their kindness and acts of service over the years — from feeding and clothing the local homeless population to supporting law enforcement and so much more. The community has responded by supporting the family this past month with financial and spiritual support and wishes to help them continue to honor Dani by helping them continue their mission to make the world a better place one random act of kindness at a time.