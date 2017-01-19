Edina’s Rhinestone Rockettes still going strong after 30 years

By Sue Webber

Contributing Writer Members of the Edina Community Center’s Rhinestone Rockettes, shown in their “Singin’ in the Rain” costumes, are, from left: Jan Christianson of Edina; Jerilynn Bergeson of Wayzata; Joanne Hed of St. Louis Park; and Mare Saffe of St. Louis Park. (Submitted photo)

What might appear to be a glamorous workout occurs every Wednesday morning at the Edina Senior Center.

Four women, ranging in age from 67 to 79 and comprising the Rhinestone Rockettes, meet to rehearse familiar songs from the 1930s and 1940s, including “In the Mood” and “Boogie-Woogie Bugle Boy.”

Several times a month, the group performs for a church group or at Twin Cities senior citizen facilities.

Rhinestone Rockettes was founded by the late Ruth Bakken in 1987. She had been a teacher, choreographer and dance studio owner. The group originally had up to 20 members, and is always looking for new participants.

Now the Rockettes are down to what one member calls The Final Four. They are:

Jerilynn Bergeson, Wayzata

“I’m a tap dancer,” said Jerilynn Bergeson, a 19-year member of the Rockettes. “My mother thought I was going to be the next Shirley Temple.”

It was while she was taking tap lessons that she was referred to the Rhinestone Rockettes group, Bergeson said. “It has been a good fit for me,” she said.

Bergeson, Joanne Hed and Mare Saffe also are member of the Timberwolves and Lynx senior dance lines. The Timberwolves troupe is a 20-member group that practices once a month.

“I go to the YMCA every day except Wednesday and do dance aerobics and weight lifting,” Bergeson said. “On Wednesdays, I’m tap dancing with the Rockettes.”

The group has separate costumes and fish net stockings for each of its six numbers.

Members of the Rockettes have achieved notoriety in other venues, as well. Bergeson was the Minneapolis Aquatennial senior queen in 2005; Mare Saffe won that crown two years ago; Jan Christianson also is a past Aquatennial senior queen; and Joanne Hed was a candidate.

Prior to retirement, Bergeson worked in the credit department at General Motors.

“Now, this is just my way of life,” said Bergeson, a native of Minot, North Dakota, who has five children and nine grandchildren.

Jan Christianson, Edina

The only member of the group who lives in Edina, Jan Christianson has been a member of the Rockettes since 2005. She is a 1966 graduate of Edina High School.

She said she became a Rockettes member after seeing a variety show in Richfield while she was still working at the University of Minnesota. “I thought I wanted to do that when I retired,” she said.

“It really helps you mentally,” Christianson said. “The teacher really is great and likes changing things up on us. It’s lots of fun and good exercise.”

Her exercise program also includes walking around Lake Harriet almost every day of the week, she said.

At one time, she said, “I took ballet for quite a few years.”

“You’ve got to keep moving,” Christianson said.

Joanne Hed, St. Louis Park

A 10-year member of the Rockettes, Joanne Hed formerly was a member of the New Fogey Follies with the late Allan Lotsberg (WCCO-TV’s Willie Ketchum).

“I got my first pair of tap shoes when I was 40,” she said. “I was 80 in January. I’m the oldest dancer with the Timberwolves and Lynx. I like setting an example for my six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.”

At one time, Hed was with the Methodaires Singers at Methodist Hospital, a volunteer show choir that raised funds for Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital programs.

She also did Hawaiian dancing for six years with another group that entertained throughout the Twin Cities. She has performed with the Minneapolis Aquatennial seniors singing group, was a member of the Minneapolis City of Lakes chapter of Sweet Adelines, and a member of the Betty Rydell Christmas show.

And now she and Mare Saffe are performing 40-50-minute shows with the New Fangled Fun Co.

A native of Detroit Lakes, Hed said, “I love to sing and I love to dance. I’ve been singing since I was a kid. I always thought singing and dancing would keep you young. I didn’t want aerobics. So, I got some tap shoes because I wanted to have fun and keep in shape.”

“I’ve always worked, too,” said Hed, who added, “I’ve got a great husband who understands all that. He golfs and fishes.”

Hed calls the Edina-based Rockettes group The Final Four.

“All four of us are really versatile,” she said. “We’re lucky to be together.”

Mare Saffe, St. Louis Park

A tap dancer since the age of 3, Mare Saffe said, “I got over it for a while.”

But singing, dancing and acting haven’t been far from her mind ever since. She was a member of the New Fogey Follies from 2003-09, a group that gave two shows a year with 18 performances each time. “It was great fun and I miss it,” Saffe said.

Now, she, Joanne and Jerilynn dance for the Timberwolves and Lynx. “There are 20 of us,” Saffe said. “We do a new dance each time. It’s like being in Madison Square Gardens.”

Saffe also has been an actress, singer and dancer in local community theater groups, including the Lakeshore Players Theatre, Edyth Bush Little Theater, the Black Box Theater, the Jewish Community Center in St. Paul, Beth El Synagogue and the Jewish Community Center in St. Louis Park, New Fangled Fun Co. variety shows and the Aquatennial Singers.

“I took a few acting courses, and I did stand-up comedy for six months,” Saffe said. “My opening night was at Knuckleheads Nightclub. I had to write my own material and perform for three minutes.”

In 2015, she was senior Aquatennial queen. “I learned how to wave and visited coronations,” she said. “The queen has to wear white, and David’s Bridal had a wedding gown I could wear.”

She’s active in other ways, too. She does aerobics, and bowls each Tuesday.

“I’m having a really good time,” she said. “With any group, you’ve got to have a sense of humor, love to laugh and do outrageous things.

“When you get to be our age, anything you can do, you should do it. Never retire.”

Saffe has a son, a daughter and four granddaughters.

