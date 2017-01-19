Dayton approves hiring junior city planner

Tina Goodroad to remain interim administrator

By Megan Hopps

SUN PRESS Newspapers

The city of Dayton has gone without a permanent city administrator since 2013.

Interim City Administrator Bob Derus announced his resignation in June of last year and Planning and Development Director Tina Goodroad was appointed to a duel role of Interim Administrator and Planner. At that time, Goodroad’s compensation was $106,414. She took on the duel role for a 10 percent pay increase bringing her total salary to $116,414. The 10 percent pay increase was authorized in September and expired at the end of 2016.

Because of this, Goodroad asked the council to make a decision regarding her duties in the duel role and suggested hiring help to aide in the planning department. Goodroad laid out three options for the council.

The first is to move her into a duel role of City Administrator and Development Director as a permanent position and hire a junior level planner in July. This would allow additional support in the planning department and save the city approximately $40,000 to $50,000 annually. That cost savings is calculated in a situation where the city council did not vote to maintain the duel role, but sought to hire a full-time City Administrator and keep a Community Development Director.

Both positions would have salaries above the $100,000 mark.

The second option would be to move Goodroad into a duel role without hiring a planner. This would save the junior planner salary of $40,000 to $50,000, but would not provide additional planning or office services. Goodroad suggested another way to do that would be to utilize a planning consultant with use of development escrow fees, for development review on planning applications. Use of a planning consultant for development review would not impact the city budget.

The third option would be to maintain Goodroad as the Interim Administrator and Development Director until July and post for hire at that time. This option also does not address the shortage of office staff or fill the need for planning assistance.

“There is an also that factor of the unknown in terms of candidates and bringing in someone new into a staff that has demonstrated tremendous capabilities and cooperation among the existing staff team,” Goodroad explained.

The financial impact is greatest with this option as a full time City Administrator for the city of Dayton would cost approximately $100,000 to $120,000.

“I don’t want to do anything until July 2017,” said Councilor Rich Shermer. “I’d like to give her the same amount and revisit the issue this summer.”

Councilor Bob O’Brien pointed out that this option does not address the staffing issue. He suggested hiring a junior planner at $40,000 to $50,000.

“That makes sense to me,” O’Brien said. “I just don’t understand where hiring an administrator and keeping Tina is going to save us any money. On the other hand, we need help with the planning part. Having a planner at $40,000 to $50,000 as opposed to upwards of 100,000 makes a lot of sense to me.”

Councilor Anne Ziebell and Mayor Tim McNeil agreed.

“The other thing I’m just not thrilled about is leaving Tina in limbo for six months, if not longer,” McNeil said. “I think it makes a lot of sense from a financial standpoint not to spend $200,000 on employees per year. I think this makes sense to do this right now.”

The mayor and council unanimously approved a motion to keep Goodroad in the Interim Administrator/Development Director role and hire a junior planner to assist with office duties.

Contact Megan Hopps at [email protected]