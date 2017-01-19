Community Wellness Day set for Jan. 21

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Community Wellness Day, presented by Anoka-Hennepin Community Education, is free for families at Roosevelt Middle School Jan. 21. Snowshoeing was a new activity offered during last year’s Community Wellness Day and will be offered again Jan. 21 at Roosevelt Middle School. (File photo)

Wellness Day, held annually in January, offers sampler fitness classes, educational wellness seminars and so much more. A variety of sessions designed to inspire healthy living will be offered during Community Wellness Day, presented by Anoka-Hennepin Community Education Jan. 21. (File photo)

This year’s keynote speaker is Jerrid Sebesta, a former KARE-11 meteorologist who now works as a financial planner and motivational speaker.

New this year is a youth gym sponsored by AKA Sports. Kids will be able to participate in archery, floor hockey and soccer at various times.

Snowshoeing was a popular activity at Wellness Day last year when it was offered for the first time. Once again this year, families are encouraged to register online to secure a space for snowshoeing and all other activities, classes and workshops. Walk-in participants are accommodated when possible.

Also returning to Wellness Day are dozens of exhibitors and the popular book and DVD swap, which begins at 11:30 a.m.

Wellness Day activities begin at 9 a.m. at the middle school, 650 125th Ave. NE, Blaine, and run through 1 p.m.

The first 100 attendees receive a free pass to open swim at Roosevelt’s pool from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 21.

For a complete schedule and to register for specific sessions, visit www.ahschools.us/communitywellnessday.

