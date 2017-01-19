Borrell named Wright County Board Chairman for 2017

By John Holler

Contributing Writer

The first order of business that took place at the Jan. 3 meeting of the Wright County Board of Commissioners was, as is the requirement of county boards, was to name a board chairman for the coming year. The board unanimously voted Commissioner Charlie Borrell to take the post in 2017.

Borrell said that the chairman’s gavel is passed along in a consistent order from one commissioner to the next, a pattern the board has maintained for decades – when it’s that commissioner’s turn, he or she is typically voted in unanimously.

Borrell said he is looking forward to being the chairman because it is one of the few times that allows for a commissioner to bring his or her personality to the board.

“I believe the board chairman sets the tone for how county board meetings are run,” Borrell said. “Some commissioners are very ‘by the book’ and try to keep business flowing and getting through items. Others use the chairman position to determine who quickly or how thoroughly items that come before the board are discussed.”

Borrell said his style likely won’t be that much different from his predecessor, Pat Sawatzke, the outgoing commissioner who served as chairman in 2016.

“Pat had an interest in making sure that people who came to board meetings with a concern would have the chance to be heard and I believe in that wholeheartedly,” Borrell said. “Obviously, if they’re not on the agenda, we can’t act on anything they might bring forward, but I’m a firm believer that we need to be as open with the citizens of Wright County as we can and give them the opportunity to speak their minds if there is an issue that is of concern to them. I think that’s what the county board is supposed to do – represent the citizens of the county and let their voices be heard.”

.In a similar motion to selecting Borrell as chairman, Commissioner Mark Daleiden was selected vice chair for 2017. He will serve as chairman in the event Borrell can’t be at a scheduled board meeting.

In other items on the, agenda, the board:

WELCOMED Commissioner Darek Vetsch to the county board. Vetsch replaces Commissioner Pat Sawatzke, who spent the last 26 years representing District 2 on the board.

APPROVED the committee assignments for the commissioners at the Association of Minnesota Counties annual meeting. Borrell was named to the Environmental and Natural Resources Policy Committee, Vetsch to General Government Policy, Mark Daleiden to Health & Human Services Policy, Christine Husom to Public Safety Policy and Mike Potter to Transportation and Infrastructure Policy Committee.

ADMINISTERED the oath of office to Tony Rasmuson to a four-year term as the county assessor.

APPROVED the premiums in the amount of $1.198 million to the Minnesota Counties Insurance Trust for property/casualty and worker’s compensation coverage.

Authorized participation in the 2017 Minnesota Cities Participation Program, which provides low-interest loans for first-time homebuyers.

LAID over for one week bids received Delano Herald Journal. $3.50 per column inch for legal notices. Howard Lake Herald-Journal. 27 cents per column inch.

APPROVED a list of candidate road and bridge projects for Region 7W funding through the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

AUTHORIZED signatures on a contract with Green View Inc. which hires the elderly in need of a regular income to work at the county courthouse, the Public Works Building and the Highway Department.

ANNOUNCED the reappointment of three members to citizen members of county commissions and boards – reappointing Dan Bravinder and Ken Felger to the planning commission and reappointing Paul Aarestad to the Board of Adjustment.

APPOINTED Erik Heuring as the county agricultural inspector and Michael Young as the county’s drainage inspector for 2017.

REFERRED to the personnel committee a request to hire a business analyst at 12 percent above the minimum salary range for the position.