REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

FOR REFUSE, RECYCLING, YARD WASTE & ORGANICS WASTE COLLECTION SERVICES

The City of Osseo will accept proposals for a municipal refuse, recycling, yard waste, and organics waste collection contract for all residential properties. The RFP is available on the Citys website DiscoverOsseo.com/RFP.

Proposals must be delivered to Osseo City Hall no later than 11 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2017.

Published in

The Press

January 19, 26, February 2, 2017

642854