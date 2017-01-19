3 Rogers High School pedestrians hit by pickup, taken to hospital

Three Rogers High School students have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Otsego this morning.

Wright County Sheriff Joe Hagerty reports that at 6:51 a.m. Thursday the Wright County Sheriff’s Communications center received 911 calls of a vehicle that had struck several pedestrians at a school bus stop in the City of Otsego.

Emergency medical personnel along with Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of 78th Street NE and Parrish Avenue NE in the City of Otsego.

Upon arrival Sheriff’s Deputies found that three juvenile pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle. All three students attend Rogers High School. Dozens of emergency personnel descended on the scene of a pedestrian and vehicle accident at a bus stop in Otsego.

Initial reports indicate that an Elk River Area School District bus was stopped on 78th Street NE at Parish Avenue NE with its stop arm out waiting to pick up students. As the students walked towards the bus they were struck by an oncoming pickup truck.

The three students were transported by ground ambulance to North Memorial Hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. All three are reported to be students at the Rogers High School. Their parents have been notified. District and building crisis teams are present at Rogers High School to provide ongoing support for students and staff.

“It’s been a difficult day for our Rogers High School community and our thoughts are with our students and their families,” said Rogers High School Principal Jason Paurus. “In times like these it is important to come together, lean on each other and show care and concern for one another.”

Initial reports were that the stu

Three Rogers High School students were transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.

dents were transported to North Memorial, however it was just confirmed that they were transported to Mercy Hospital.

The driver of the pickup is being detained for questioning.

This is an active investigation with officers still on the scene. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Three individuals have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Otsego this morning. Check back later for more information.