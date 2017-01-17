Untainted provides an all-natural skin care experience

Excelsior store offers tips on eco-friendly lifestyle

By Paige Kieffer

Sun sailor Newspapers

Excelsior’s eco-friendly business district has expanded with the introduction of the new all-natural body and skin care store Untainted, which opened last summer.

Untainted’s founder and product formulator Therese Thull, of Maple Grove, said she is on a mission to provide and educate customers on an all-natural beauty lifestyle. Untainted founder and product formulator Therese Thull. (Sun Sailor photo by Paige Kieffer)

“We’re bringing back the art of self care,” she said.

Thull has been working as a holistic health coach for more than two decades. She became involved to find natural options for her husband, who was struggling with his health. Thull became certified as a coach in 2010.

Thull was assisting clients who were starting to adopt an all-natural and sustainable lifestyle in order to improve their health. Many of her clients were at risk, or had a family history of heart disease, diabetes or high cholesterol.

”We’re not a victim of the health problems that are happening to us,” she said. “A lot of the times it’s a result of the choices we’re making, but we just don’t know it.”

During her research as a coach, Thull found information on skin care health.

“I discovered what we’re doing to our skin and how many toxins we’re putting on our body, so I started making organic things for myself with zero intention to make it out for others,” she said.

Thull is self-taught and has been researching all-natural skin care options for more than two decades. All of her products are all-organic and have zero preservatives. “I learned through a lot of self-study,” she said.

In 2011, she began getting requests for her products from family and friends, one of whom approached her with the idea to brand her skin care line. Thull began introducing her products to the Twin Cities area by participating in local events including the Wayzata and Excelsior farmers’ markets.

Thull said her line was developed and improved through customer feedback at the markets.

“The customers have helped us build and grow this brand,” she said. “I’d always ask for their feedback on the products’ texture, constancy and ingredients.”

Thull currently makes all of her bath salts, soaps, candles, scrubs, lip products and lotion bars in her store.

Many of her products have all-natural butters and essential oils such as coconut oil, cocoa butter, kokum butter and jojoba oil.

“I love studying the oils, what they do and how they penetrate at different levels of the skin,” she said. “You have to know what you want the product to do.”

Untainted has vegan products, but some products contain beeswax. Excelsior’s new organic body, cosmetic and skin care store, Untainted, opened last summer. (Sun Sailor photo by Paige Kieffer)

Thull’s line also uses eco-packaging and leaves minimal waste. No plastic is used for packaging. Many of the products also come in glass and tin containers, which can be reused.

Untainted also sells locally made artisan products including Excelsior upcycled jewelry maker, Libby Gottsacker’s line,Art & Soul.

Thull said she opened the store in Excelsior because she appreciated the city’s eco-conscious attitude.

“I can tell when you go places you have to explain and explain the product to the customers, but in this area you don’t,” she said. “People here are very educated on eco-friendly products.”

The store hosts classes where customers can learn how to make certain products themselves, or they can learn more about holistic health and beauty care.

“We’re going to have a variety of classes,” she said. “Some will involve products, some will teach people how to make some do-it-yourself products at home, like peels that don’t last long in the store. We want to help put their care into their own hands by teaching them.”

Untainted will host a dry brush class 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Visit bit.ly/2jcHfHP to register.

The store is at 422 Second St. and is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays.

Visit untaintedskincare.com or call 763-232-5855 for more information.

Contact Paige Kieffer at [email protected]