OASIS events set for School District

The Osseo School District Social Work Department and PrairieCare present OASIS (Osseo Area Source of Information and Support) events.

All programs take place at Weaver Lake Elementary School, 15900 Weaver Lake Road in the media center from 6:30 to 8 p.m. unless otherwise noted. These programs are open to all parents, caregivers and staff.

Upcoming topics include:

• Tuesday, Jan. 17 — “Grief” by Marc Markell, PhD from Saint Cloud State University

• Tuesday, Feb. 21 — “See, Speak, Seek: Noticing and Helping Kids/Teens with Depression” by Anna Bohlinger from Prairie Care

• Tuesday, March 21 —”Out of the Toy Box: Organic Sensory Play and Intervention to Resolve Internal Stress and Complex PTSD” by Jennifer Riziq, MA, LP RPT-S from Healing the Soul Psychotherapy

• Tuesday, April 11 — “Teen Depression and Suicide Awareness” by Jacob Mars from SAVE

• Tuesday, May 9 — “Technology in Youth” by Gary Johnson, PhD, LP, LMFT from CALM clinic

Sponsors are the Osseo School District Social Work Department, PrairieCare, Weaver Lake Elementary School, the 279 Foundation and Dist. 279 Community Education.

If anyone has questions, contact Marilyn Galloway at [email protected] or 952-913-7288, Melody Hahn-Merges at [email protected] or 763-391-8890 ext. 44226, or Anthony Turner at [email protected] or 763-391-8995 ext. 50029.