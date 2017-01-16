Maple Grove receives water fluoridation quality award

The Minnesota Department of Health announced that the city of Maple Grove has been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in drinking water to a level that is effective for preventing tooth decay. The award recognized those communities that achieved excellence in community water fluoridation by maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water throughout 2015.

For 2015, a total of 1,510 public water systems (PWSs) in 30 states received these awards, including 105 of 967 possible community PWSs in Minnesota. “Water fluoridation is one of the best investments that communities can make in maintaining the oral health of their citizens. It is equally as effective in preventing cavities in children and adults,” said Casey Hannan, MPH, Acting Director, CDC Division of Oral Health. “Fluoridation is also highly cost effective; studies continue to show that for every $1 invested by communities in water fluoridation, $38 are saved in dental treatment costs.”

Community water fluoridation has been recognized by the CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th Century. Currently, nearly three-quarters (74.4 percent) — or 211 million people — served by community water systems have access to optimally fluoridated tap water. The CDC recommends water fluoridation as one of the most practical, cost-effective, equitable, and safe measures communities can take to prevent tooth decay and improve their oral health.”

“We can be proud that in Minnesota our communities are employing this effective public health measure,” said Minnesota Oral Health Director, Merry Jo Thoele.