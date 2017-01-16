‘Great way for us to connect better’

Osseo receives grant to start bike patrol program

By Alicia Miller

SUN PRESS Newspapers

The Osseo Police Department has added another way get out into the community and to keep the citizens of Osseo safe.

Osseo Police Chief Shane Mikkelson stated the city received an Active Living Grant from Hennepin County this year. “Part of that was given to the police department to use to help with making this a better biking and walking community,” he said. “When I started talking with the people from Hennepin County who oversee the grant, a lot of their past grantees had done a bike patrol program.”

He added this type of bike patrol program for the department and the city has been cost prohibitive in the past because the equipment is expensive. The equipment needed for a bike patrol program includes: two bikes, bike racks, officer uniforms and hitches for the squad cars.

The police department was given $12,500 to start the bike patrol program. The funds will be used to purchase the new equipment as well as pay for training for the five full-time officers. Chief Mikkelson said the cost to start the program would be $8,000.

The bikes would be built to go off road, on the streets and sidewalks. He added the bikes would be marked identifying them as Osseo Police.

Chief Mikkelson said he believes the bike patrol program would assist the police officers in being more approachable by being on a bike in the community.

“The plan with this bike patrol is to get our officers out of squad cars and into the community to be available during community events,” he said. “Anytime we have crowds in town where it is hard to get around and with parking issues. Secondly, we have had past issues with groups of kids in the summertime especially, hanging out and this would give us another option to have that silent approach.”

He added the upkeep costs for the bikes would be minimal, such as oiling and uniforms.

The new bike patrol program will also include some community involvement. Chief Mikkelson said the department plans to work on crosswalk violation enforcement and host a bike rodeo for kids. “A bike rodeo is where you invite kids from the city,” he said. In the police department’s parking lot, there would be affordable helmets for sale, and bike patrol officers would be there teaching the kids about bike safety, taking a bike ride, crossing crosswalks, wearing a helmet, etc. “The nice part is, they would get to know our officers,” he said.

Chief Mikkelson added, “I think this is a great program for our police department. As far as our community, this is a great way for us to connect better as a police department.”

Last month, the Osseo City Council gave its approval of the new Osseo Bike Patrol program and purchase the equipment necessary.

