STMA updates Albertville about bond referendum, discusses proposed Otsego truck stop

by Peg Craig

Contributing Writer

The Albertville City Council began the year with the swearing in of Mayor Jillian Hendrickson and Council Members Aaron Cocking and John Vetsch who were elected in November.

The board also heard a presentation regarding the school bond referendum scheduled for Feb. 7, discussed the possible impact of a truck stop proposed for Otsego north of the interchange with Interstate 94 and County Road 37, and accepted a consolidated schedule of fees and escrows.

COUNCIL MEMBERS Sworn into the Albertville City Council are, left to right, new councilor Aaron Cocking, Mayor Jillian Hendrickson and longtime councilor John Vetsch. (Photo by Peg Craig)

Aaron Cocking is new to the city council. He became interested in local issues because his neighborhood of Twin Lakes is in Albertville but their school district is Elk River. His children attend the STMA district through open enrollment. He represents insurance companies before the Minnesota State legislature.

This is the seventh term for Council Member John Vetsch. He is a lifelong resident of Albertville and took a seat on the council because he wanted to have orderly development in the city. He says “I am blessed that people have trusted me.”

BOND REFERENDUM

In further matters, Doug Birk, Director of Administrative Services for the St. Michael-Albertville School District, spoke to the council about the upcoming referendum.

He reminded them that the district, along with the cities of Albertville and St. Michael, had identified the need for another sheet of ice for school and community ice hockey teams to use for practice and competition. Based on all available financing options, they agreed that a school district bond would have the least impact on taxpayers and would meet the needs of the school’s hockey teams.

The district decided to look at its own future needs and include other items in the referendum. The resulting package will go to the voters Feb. 7.

The school district has grown by 62% since the last bonding referendum in 2005 which provided money for building the high school and a new elementary school. When asked if shutting off open enrollment would help solve the need for more space, Birk explained that a district is only permitted to limit open enrollment under very specific circumstances as set out in state statute and open enrollment has been positive for education and district finances.

The additional funds brought by extra students have allowed the district to utilize its space while growing and have kept taxes lower for district residents.

He thanked the council for its support and said that the partnership with the cities has been important in making STMA one of the most successful districts in the state.

TRUCK STOP

In other news, Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores is considering land north of the I-94 and County Road 37 interchange for a truck stop.

The land is in Otsego but will bring increased traffic to Albertville as well. Wright County is looking at issues of additional signals, bridge capacity and other issues before the final decisions are made. Mayor Hendrickson has spoken with the mayor of Otsego and will be monitoring the discussions.

CITY FEES SCHEDULE

Fees for city services and penalties for infractions are added and amended as needed.

The Planning and Zoning department went through the multitudes of charges and consolidated them into one ordinance for the consideration of the city council. In some cases fees were changed to be consistent with other Wright County municipalities.

The ordinance also establishes liquor license requirements. Utility charges have been consolidated to reflect 2017 rates. Building permit requirements and fees and subdivision and zoning application fees have been included. Since all fees are in one table it will be easier for staff and citizens to find the information and updating can be done more efficiently.