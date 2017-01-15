Rockford-Delano hockey teams split with Orono

by David Pedersen

Crow River News

The hockey team with the fewer shots on goal turned up as the victor when Rockford-Delano split the boys and girls games against Orono last week.

The girls out-shot the Spartans 52-14, but were shutout 1-0. The boys edged Orono 3-2 when getting out-shot 23-22. Rockford-Delano boys hockey goalie Erik Peterson and defender Ross Oja guard the net for the No. 2 ranked Class A team in the state. (Photo by Bill Nord)

“Despite a slow start we earned a significant conference and section victory on the road over our longest standing rival,” said boys coach Gerrit van Bergen. “We showed a lot of composure and patience as we registered one goal in each period.”

Goals were scored by Brian and Gabe Halonen, plus Kyle Ylitalo. John Keranen added two assists with one each by Ben Meyers and Nick Schreyer. Goalie Erik Peterson made 21 saves.

“Our power play continues to be an area of strength for us and our penalty kill went three for three,” said van Bergen. “We were proud of our defensive play to put ourselves in a position to win with only scoring three goals.”

Previously ranked No. I in the state Class A poll, R-D changed places with No. 2 Hermantown after losing to the defending state champs at the recent Duluth tournament. The team is now 9-9-1.

Rockford-Delano is home against Holy Family, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. The team travels to face Class 2A Wayzata in a non-conference game, 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Plymouth Arena. R-D plays at Waconia, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Girls coach Jackie Johnson said it was frustrating to completely dominate the Orono game but her team could not put the puck in the net.

“That has been a reoccurring theme lately,” adds Johnson. “We are working on finishing the play and driving to the net harder. The games we have lost have been very close games with us being ahead in the shots category. We just need to finish and keep the positivity.”

Grace Glasrud stopped 13 of the 14 shots she faced in goal while Orono’s Madeline Carlson stopped 52 shots.

Rockford-Delano, 13-3, has a tough schedule to end the regular season, all teams ranked in the top 20 in the state. Next up is a 7 p.m. home game against Holy Family/Waconia, Friday, Jan. 13. After a week off, R-D is home to Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.