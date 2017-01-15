Lady Knights beat Big Lake & Eastview, run streak to 6

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports STMA’s Whitney Dold, surrounded by Hornets, looks for an opening near the hoop. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

The Lady Knights of STMA routed Big Lake on Tuesday night and beat Eastview on Saturday to improve to 8-2 on the year.

STMA’s defense stifled the Hornets from the beginning of Tuesday’s game as the Knights won 73-33.

Lizzy Heil had another double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Knights, who got out to a 44-15 lead by the end of the opening half. Heil also had five assists and six steals. Rae Johnson spent much of the game in foul trouble but managed to finish with 13 points.

Kendal Cox added 13 points, helping the Knights along. STMA’s bench came into the game and provided a late offensive spark.

Head coach Kent Hamre said that the Knights needed to keep their focus once they got a big lead early in the game.

“We’ve got to make sure we maintain our intensity. I mean, we’re playing the second-ranked team on Saturday, so we’ve got to get better,” Hamre said.

Heil acknowledged Johnson as a leader of the team and the team noticed her absence from foul trouble.

“Without Rae, we’ve just got to keep pushing on offense. She does a lot of the work for us, so it helps us to learn to work together more,” Heil said.

EASTVIEW

The Knights defeated Eastview, the second-ranked team in Minnesota, on Saturday by a score of 69-57.

Rae Johnson (30 points) and Makenzie Kramer (18 points) provided the majority of STMA’s offense in a close game. The Knights trailed by eight, but closed the half on a run to tie the game. The two teams stood in a stalemate, 35-35 after one half.

STMA came out strong in the second half, building a lead of eight points that grew to as many as 14 as they closed out the game winning by 12.

The victory gave STMA their sixth straight win, improving their record to 8-2.

The Knights played Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday and play at Elk River on Friday.