Osseo wrestling on the rise

The Osseo wrestling Orioles are continuing their upward trend this season. After last Thursday’s competition, they are now sitting at a 4-2 record on the season. Competition stayed favorable for them as they travelled to Brooklyn Center Saturday and had some positive results from that invitational.

The action got underway for Osseo at home, where they hosted Irondale and Rogers. The Orioles began competition facing Irondale, and quickly ran through the Knights. Bryce Donahue set the tone at 113 for what would end up being a lopsided affair. The Orioles would only lose three of the matches and ended with a 63-20 victory.

Osseo was ready to continue to impress the home crowd as they took on Rogers. Wrestling once again at 113, Donahue would put Osseo on the board with a major decision. But Rogers would come back to win the next two weight classes. At 132, Jack Cornell wasn’t about to let the Royals gain more momentum as he picked up that win with a decision and the Orioles now trailed 7-15.

But Rogers would keep fighting, and pick up the win at 138. The competition heat up at 145 as Mitchell Lewison came to the mat. With technical savvy and strong mat sense, he techfalled his opponent to pull Osseo closer.

The match at 152 would go the way of the Orioles as well. At 160, captain Adam Lanners, putting the losses in Fargo behind him, got his second pin of the night and put his team in front for the first time. And that was where the Orioles would stay.

Meissner got his first pin on the evening, followed by Abraham Kamara getting his second pin on the night. Jagger Shack would also win big for Osseo, picking up his second pin of the night and closing the door on a chance for a Royals victory.

The Orioles would lose the next two matches, but won it 39-27 and moving to 4-2 on the season.

At the Brooklyn Center Invitational, Osseo finished fourth as a team and several of the Orioles made their way through their brackets impressively. Osseo would eventually send six to the finals, with a few others wrestling for places.

Wrestling varsity for the first time this season was junior Dionysius Medina, and he opened his tournament with a win. Donahue is still on the comeback trail for his season, and he opened his tournament with a victory as well.

Medina would go on to finish fourth in his bracket after wrestling several hard matches, and picking up a fall along the way.

Donahue wrestled his way through to the finals of the 113lb bracket, and would take home second place after a tough match.

Kamara opened his tournament with a pin, and continued with his aggressive style of wrestling that would take him to the finals of the 182 bracket. Showing no signs of first year nervousness, Kamara would go on to place in yet another tournament. Finishing eighth in JV at Fargo, he did better at BC with a second place finish at the varsity level.

Quesada also had a great showing at the tournament and finished as runner up in the 152 bracket, going down to the AA #10 ranked wrestler from Richfield.

Also having an amazing tournament for Osseo was Lewison. His keen sense for wrestling saw him advance to the finals of the 145 bracket. His results would be

the same as Quesada; a runner up finish to the AA #10 ranked opponent from Richfield.

Schack would end the tournament as a runner up in the 195 bracket and Lanners would continue to make a bright season brighter, as he finished atop the podium in the 160 bracket.

Other Orioles placing at the invite: Isaac Omland and Eric Lundstrom finished third and fifth, respectively at 170, Rufus Summerville finished fourth at 120, and Jack Cornell finishes third at 120.

Next up for Osseo is an away meet at Mounds View Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m., an away meet at Spring Lake Park Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. and at the Elk River Invitational Saturday, Jan. 14 at 9 a.m.