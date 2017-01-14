North Shore gym club coach honored

Craig Anderson was inducted into the U of M gymnastics hall of fame. (Submitted photo)

Former North Shore Gymnastic Association coach Craig “Andy” Anderson was inducted into the U of M Gymnastics Hall of Fame by the Minnesota Gymnastics Foundation on Jan. 6.

Coach Andy was recognized for his Lifetime of Service to Minnesota gymnastics. Anderson served as a men’s gymnastics coach in Minnesota for four decades. His dedication and love of the sport has been shared with hundreds of athletes.

Along with coaching at NSGA, Anderson also coached for Andy’s Tigers, Park Center High School, Osseo Junior High, Northview Junior High and Robbinsdale High School.

Anderson is still the voice of the John Roethlisberger Iceberg Open hosted by North Shore Gymnastics Association.

In other news, North Shore Gymnastics Level 3, 4 and 5 teams posted some of their top scores of the season at the Minnesota USA Gymnastics State Championships held at the State Fairgrounds in St. Paul.

Level 3 took 10th place overall in the competition, seventh on floor. Jadyn Herrera (9) had a personal best score in the all-around to place ninth. Herrera finished fourth on bars and floor. Abigail Kagel (8) took fifth on vault.

North Shore’s Level 4 team had its highest score of the season to place 18th. Lily Fake (9) finished sixth in the all-around, plus took third on balance beam.

The Level 5 squad was also on top of its game, placing 12th. Marissa Dennis (11) took ninth on beam.

North Shore Gymnastics will compete in Chicago at the Bravo Classic Meet Jan. 19-22.