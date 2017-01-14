Knights lose twice in tough week

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

The Knights lost a pair of games; first losing to Anoka 64-62 on Tuesday and losing 73-44 on Friday night.

STMA jumped out to a lead on Tuesday night against the Tornadoes and held it until late in the game, losing 64-62 to Anoka.

The Knights led 24-14 in the first half, but Anoka closed the gap to 30-27 at halftime. In the second half, STMA again paced play; they led 47-39 early in the half and held a 62-54 lead with just over two minutes remaining in the contest.

The Tornadoes went on a 10-0 run to rally for the win, slightly edging the Knights.

Asaba Chomilo scored 16 points to pace the Knights. Mitchell Kartes and Cody Mattson each added 12 points.

WAYZATA STMA’s Asaba Chomilo lines up a three-point shot against Wayzata. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

The Knights played an undefeated Wayzata team and fell 73-44 on Friday.

Both teams got off to an especially slow start offensively, and the score at halftime read Wayzata 26, STMA 19.

The Knights stuck with the Trojans for much of the second half, but Wayzata eventually overwhelmed them and pulled away for their ninth win of the year.

Asaba Chomilo led the Knights with 14 points, and Michael Asbury had eight.

Head coach Derek Johnson said that the Knights made some costly mistakes against a really good team and paid for it.

“We turned it over a few times, ignited a few fast breaks, and they hit a bunch of threes. They were able to extend that run in the second half,” Johnson said.

The Knights played Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday night and play St. Francis on Thursday night.