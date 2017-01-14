Hanover reports asbestos at public works site: ‘Won’t affect project outcome’

Hanover Fire Chief Dave Malewicki, right, officially pins firefighters Justin Ray and Ben Scherer as members of the Hanover Fire Department, at the Hanover City Council meeting. (Sun staff photo by Aaron Brom)

The Hanover City Council heard that asbestos and other roofing material were discovered at the city’s new public works facility site on Fifth Street just south and west of city hall.

Administrator Brian Hagen reported to the council about soil correction that was done at the site.

He said in a later interview, “Ultimately we found shingles and roofing material. We set that aside in separate piles. We brought in a soils engineer inspector, American Engineering Testing Inc. They tested the material for asbestos, and it came back positive.”

Hagen said he spoke to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency about the matter. “Everything is fine and we’re not doing anything wrong,” he said. “We will have to address this but we have a couple options.”

Those options include either reburying the material on site or hauling it to a special landfill.

The latter option carries costs, Hagen said.

“Ultimately we’re looking into the two options,” Hagen said. “We will weigh the options and discuss it further once we have all the points to consider.”

He stressed that the soils “do not affect the project outcome one bit.”

Workers excavated the bad material and brought in clean sand for the building pad, Hagen said.

“When weather warms up in spring, we’ll finish digging the storm water pond and drainage ditch, as well as finishing correction to the driveway and parking pad,” he said.

Overall he said the project is going well and on time.

“We’ll finish up architectural drawings, go out and bid construction and utility connections this winter,” Hagen said. “We’re looking at spring/summer facility construction, and I think we’ll be open up and operating in the fall.”