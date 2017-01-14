Busy Maple Grove swim and dive team compete in duals, Maroon and Gold Meet

It has been a busy two weeks for the young Maple Grove boys’ swim and dive team. The Crimson beat Park Center 95-63 and lost to Irondale 101-73. They are 1-3 in dual meets.

However, there were some impressive performances from the MG swimmers. Kelby Modene took first place in both the 200 yard IM and the 500 free, Zachary Hopp and Ben Caron took second and fourth, respectively, in the 100 backstroke. Bjorn Plante and Ian McNicholes took second and fourth, respectively, in the 200 free. The 400 free relay team of Hopp, Caron, Plante and Modene took first against Irondale.

The team traveled to the annual Maroon and Gold Meet Jan. 7 at the Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota. The meet drew over 50 teams.

Several Crimson gave great overall performances. Modene came in fourth in the 200 and the 100 free, Hopp who took 13th in the 100 breast and the 400 free relay team of Caron, Ian McNickoles, Plante and Modene took 11th place.