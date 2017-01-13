What’s their legacy? Zachman, Marx reflect on time at St. Michael City Council

Recently retired city councilors Joe Marx, left, and former Mayor Jerry Zachman laugh at how Marx was wearing the same jacket and cap as pictured in the Crow River News 12 years ago, shortly after they began their first terms. They were very thankful for their support from the community and city staff members. (Sun staff photo by Aaron Brom)

A lot has changed in St. Michael since childhood buddies Jerry Zachman and Joe Marx took office on the city council 12 years ago.

One thing that hasn’t changed is Marx’s favorite jacket and cap.

Looking at a Crow River News article from January 2005 — right after then-Mayor Zachman and Marx began their first terms on the council — one similarity Marx poked fun at was that he is wearing today the same Marx Construction jacket he was pictured with 12 years ago. And oh yeah, the same DeWalt Racing cap, too.

St. Michael City Administrator Steve Bot, who’s been employed by the city throughout Zachman and Marx’s full terms, jokingly noted it’s proof fiscal conservative Marx “put his money where his mouth is” when it comes to his personal attire and managing the city’s finances.

“To get as much as they accomplished and still stay fiscally prudent says a lot about their leadership,” Bot said. “Their leadership and stability is part of what attracted me to be willing to take on multiple roles (as city engineer and administrator).”

LEGACY

Some of Zachman and Marx’s accomplishments were forever memorialized by resolutions thanking them for their years of service, as the two recently retired together from the council.

The resolutions noted the following accomplishments:

• Fostered great partnerships with Federal and State representatives, STMA School District, and other local groups and committees.

• Creation of the Crow River Senior Center and completion of the St. Michael City Center.

• Advancement and completion of major infrastructure improvements, including; I-94 Expansion, Highway 241, County Road 19 expansion, and One-Way Pair Project.

• Support Commercial & Industrial Development, including: the City Industrial Park, J&B Expansion, Marksman Metals Expansion, Marketplace, the Legacy of St. Michael, and Indian Motorcycles.

• Continued focus on a highly efficient and high quality service model that has helped make St. Michael provide to its residents and businesses the highest possible service at the lowest possible costs.

• Development and adoption of 10-year funding plans for the city’s Capital Infrastructure and Equipment needs

• Making decisions for the betterment of the community and its vision for the future.

SUPPORT

“I was choked up,” Zachman said of his final council meeting, where wife Roxanne and “my whole family” showed up in support. “I’m going to miss it, and I’m happy people showed up to say I did a good job.”

Marx said he and the former mayor simply felt it was time to move on, and that both are very supportive of new Mayor Kevin Kasel and the new St. Michael City Council. Zachman and Marx previously served eight years with Kasel, who stepped down from the council for a term before returning as the newly elected mayor.

“I always did the best job I could do and I took the job seriously,” Marx said. “It takes a lot of time to do this job right.”

Zachman, who owns JZac Inc., said he “isn’t retiring into the sunset,” and plans to remain active promoting St. Michael and his business’ best interests, both with the I-94 West Chamber of Commerce and personally.

“I enjoyed the hell out of this job and I will miss it terribly. But I’m not done, I’m more than happy to stay involved,” he said. “Getting more (I-94) lanes from St. Michael to Albertville is still a goal that will take a lot of work, and I’m here to help.”

Marx added: “St. Michael is unique. We have an interstate, and Hwy. 241, and two major county roads that intersect our city. We’ve worked with a lot of people on our transit projects, but there is always room for improvement.”

Zachman and Marx stressed how thankful they are for all the support they received during their time on the council.

“I wish I knew during the first four years what I know now,” Zachman said. “We made some tough decisions and we said no to a lot of things during those first few years. It was all about the money. But St. Michael is in very good shape and it’s not by accident.”

Both were also very supportive of administrator Bot, public works supervisor Ed Haller and all city staff members.

“I call it community service,” Marx said. “We were proud to serve.”