Rockford’s basketball teams have opposite offensive outputs

by David Pedersen

Crow River News Rockford junior Mckenzie Rentz had five rebounds in the loss to Watertown-Mayer last week. (Photo by Bill Nord)

Rockford’s boys and girls basketball teams had a big divide in offensive output in their games last week, a difference of nearly 70 points.

The boys defeated the Charter Stars 92-63 while the girls lost to Watertown-Mayer 56-23.

Two main reasons for the scores include the boys facing a smaller Charter school that does not involve a community and the girls are facing adversity with injury and illness to key players.

Rockford’s boys were involved in a close game early, getting into foul trouble that sidelined starters. Two players had three fouls in the first half and three had two. The result was a 43-39 halftime lead.

“We came out in the second half with a different lineup that allowed for a better matchup defensively and it showed,” said coach Michael Tauber. “We were able to spring a pretty good lead and four minutes into the half we had gone on a 20-4 run and had a 63-43 lead.”

Jake Hall powered the offense with 37 points, shooting 61 percent. Nick Manthana scored double figures with 12 points and four rebounds. Tyler Sterling came off the bench to “have his best game” with 12 points, five assists and two steals.

He stepped up big when Blake Young went down with a minor ankle injury that kept him out of the game for a while.

Luke Pepin had nine points and four rebounds. Young had six points and three assists. JJ Strumble had eight rebounds and four points.

Rockford plays at home against New London-Spicer, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 and at Maple Lake, 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. The team is at Dassel-Cokato, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The girls team continues to struggle with injuries. Adding to the list, senior leader Emili Cain suffered a sprained ankle against Watertown-Mayer and may be out a week. Sophomore center Sam Arens has a knee injury.

“Our starting lineup is to be determined as we are very low on numbers right now with injuries and illness,” said Ortmann. “We have girls playing in positions they have never played before.”

Rockford struggled with shooting against Watertown-Mayer, shooting only 11 percent from the field. The team trailed 39-10 at the half.

Ortmann said how Cain had a phenomenal game on the boards with eight rebounds. She added four assists and three points before being injured.

Nicole Lofstedt had eight points, two steals and two rebounds. Mckenzie Rentz had five rebounds and two points. Neely Griffin had four rebounds and two points.

Rockford plays at New London-Spicer, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 and at Maple Lake, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. The team is home against Dassel-Cokato, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.