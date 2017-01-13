Osseo basketball girls seek improvement

By Bob San

Sun Press Newspapers Senior Mikayla Homola is one of three returning Osseo players with varsity experience. (Photo by Rich Moll—richmollphotography.com)

Osseo High girls’ basketball coach Jen Moen knew coming into this season that it would be hard to fill the void left by seven graduates, including three players currently playing college hoops. And it didn’t help that the Orioles opened the season with a very tough early schedule. They got off to a sluggish start and are still trying to find the winning formula.

“It has been a tough start,” Moen said. “We played four of the top ten teams in 4A in our first five games. We knew that there would be some challenges coming into this year. We graduated seven kids last year – one of them a Ms. Basketball finalist now playing DI basketball and two others that are playing college basketball this year as well.

We are playing a lot of kids that are new to this level of basketball.”

Osseo does return three players with varsity experience in seniors Mina Porte, Azaria Reed and Mikayla Homola.

“It is a new role for them as well,” Moen said. “They have the varsity experience but have never been expected to lead the way that we need them to lead now.”

Homola, Reed and Porte are doing their part as leaders. Porte leads the team with 13.6 points per game while Homola and Reed both average 10 points per game. But the rest of the roster is very young and the development of the younger players will be key to Osseo’s turnaround.

“We have a lot of young kids that are learning as fast as they can what playing 4A varsity basketball is all about,” Moen said. “We have an eighth grader and a ninth grader who are seeing lots of minutes for us.”

With inexperience comes inconsistency. In last week’s 55-49 loss to Spring Lake Park, the Orioles had a strong first half and led 28-22 at halftime. But the Panthers rallied to hand Osseo its ninth loss against two wins. Homola scored 19 points, Reed 11 and Porte 8.

Moen feels the team’s goal the remainder of the season is to improve each day.

“Every day before we step onto the court we talk about our plan. We need to improve at least a little bit every time we take the court,” she said.

The Orioles next visit Champlin Park Thursday, Jan. 12.