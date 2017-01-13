Maple Grove Police Report

The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Dec. 18, 2016 through Dec. 24th, 2016. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.

Sunday, Dec. 18

8700 block of Peony Lane – There was report of a vehicle alarm sounding for extended amount of time. Officers located vehicle and removed fuse on defective horn for owner.

Highway 169 & Highway 610 — There was report of person driving all over the road. Officers located vehicle and stopped it for lane violation. Pheng Her, 27, of South Saint Paul was cited for third degree DWI driving while impaired and careless driving.

11000 block of 65th Place — There was a report of a vehicle parked in a driveway that had been egged. No damage to paint, no suspects.

Vincent Nami, 26, of Brooklyn Park was cited for fourth degree DUI, fourth degree DWI driving while impaired, third degree DUI refusal to submit to test, third degree DWI refuse to submit to chemical test, careless driving, no Minnesota driver’s license and obstructing the legal process at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.

Eric Bronson, 18, of Maple Grove was cited for possessing or selling a small amount of marijuana on the 12700 block of 82nd Place N.

Monday, Dec. 19

Arbor Lakes Parkway & Hemlock Lane — There was a report of locks cut on containers at construction site. No suspects, nothing was taken.

11000 block of Fountains Way — Four individuals ate their meals, then left without paying. Investigation on possible suspect.

18000 block of 67th — There was a report of several juveniles in park after closing. Officers made contact with group playing hockey and were asked to leave.

Angilique Bjork, 23, of Fridley was cited for theft on the 12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. N.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

15000 block of 95th Ave. — There was a report of an employee seeing person going through a patients belongings. Officers made contact with party who thought it was lost property and was going to turn it into lost and found. Nothing missing.

16000 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of person coming into store on multiple occasions and concealing items and leaving without paying. Officers are investigating possible suspect.

6200 block of Quinwood Lane — There was a report of items stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in a business parking lot. No suspects at this time.

8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of wallet stolen from a person inside a business, suspect fled. Officers found suspect. Dorton Jones, 54, of Minneapolis was cited for theft and warrant arrest.

Tyanisha Sargent, 21, of Minneapolis was cited for driving after revocation at Elm Creek Blvd. and 80th Ave.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

9000 block of 94th Place — There was a report of someone entering backyard and going into garage and taking items from inside vehicle. No suspect at this time.

10000 block of 94th Ave. — There was a report of suspect entering garage, taking items from inside vehicle. Officers located footprints in snow leading to backyard and neighbors residence. No suspect at this time.

7000 block of Main Street — While on routine patrol, officers notice suspicious activity. Officers conducted traffic stop on vehicle without license plates and several suspects were arrested for theft.

9000 block of Lancaster Lane — There was a report of an unconscious person. On arrival party was conscious. Medics arrived and cleared officers.

Thursday, Dec. 22

I-94 & Hwy. 610 — There was a report of a vehicle fire, occupant was out of vehicle. Officers arrived with fire department, fire extinguished. Extensive damage to vehicle engine compartment.

11000 block of 64th Ave. — There was a reported of a vehicle that drove into a garage door. Officer arrived, garage door was laying on top of two vehicles parked in garage. There were tire tracks through snowbank up to garage. No suspects at this time.

12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a wallet stolen from a purse left in shopping cart. No suspects at this time.

Jesse Smith, 34, of Spring Lake Park was cited for third degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty, careless driving and third degree DUI at Elm Creek Blvd. and Zachary Lane N.

Friday, Dec. 23

I-494 & I-94 — Officers received a complaint of a vehicle driving erratically. Contact made on vehicle with expired tabs and Tyler Arnett, 20, of Maple Grove was cited for fifth degree sale of controlled substance.

15000 block of Elm Road — There was a report of items stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway overnight. No suspects at this time.

11000 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of three suspects ordering meals and running out of a business without paying. Possible suspect being followed up on.

12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of items stolen out of an unlocked vehicle in a business parking lot. Possible suspect being investigated.

Saturday, Dec. 24

15000 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of force entry into a business and safe open with cash missing. No suspects at this time.

18800 block of 67th Ave. — There was a report of a vehicle pulling in and out of parking spaces at location for 30 minutes. Officers made contact with father giving parking lessons to son.

12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a window being smashed out of vehicle in parking lot and items stolen from inside. Officer following up on suspect information.

Cassandra Hurley, 44, of Brooklyn Park was cited for second degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty, careless driving, second degree DUI alcohol concentration over .08, driving after revocation on the 11800 block of Fountains Way N.

Other

During this time period there were 55 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accident