Knight Wrestlers Complete Grueling Stretch

The STMA Knights wrestlers competed in the Cheesehead Invitational wrestling tournament on Friday and Saturday Jan. 6 and 7 in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, to complete a stretch where they competed in 3 of the toughest tournaments in the Midwest in the matter of a month.

In mid December, they competed in the Minnesota Christmas Tournament in Rochester, then 2 weeks later wrestled in “The Clash” in Rochester, before competing in the Cheesehead. STMA’s Cole Jann( top) en route to a victory and a pin against his New Prague opponent. (Photo by Bill Halldin)

The Knights were respectable, placing ninth in the Cheesehead, a 31-team individual tournament, once again attracting numerous nationally ranked teams.

Junior Patrick McKee won an individual title at 120 pounds to lead STMA. McKee won 6 consecutive matches enroute to his title including a 16-5 major decision win over Pat Nolan of Carl Sandburg, in the finals. Seniors Jake Allar (160) and Evan Foster (220) were each runnerups, losing close matches, in the finals, to Brady Berge and Noah Ryan, respectively, both of Kasson-Mantorville.

Senior Wyatt Bice (152) placed 7th and freshman Carl Leuer (138) was 10th place. The remaining Knights placed as follows: Nathan Nygaard (106-11th), Max Jensen (195-11th), Brandon Psyk (113-13th), Cody Schoen (145-14th), Gabe Anderson (170-14th), Nolan Schmitz (182-14th), Zach Dehmer (126-17th),

Kyle Elkie (132-21st) and Allen Winters (285-22nd). Cody Schoen(top) of STMA is defeating his New Prague opponent, eventually, by a score of 4-0. (Photo by Bill Halldin)

STMA Coach Dan Lefebvre commented on the Cheesehead tournament, “The tourney was unbelievably tough, tougher than last year, tougher than the Christmas Tourney, and just as competitive as the Clash. Our guys hung in there tough, but the level of completion was very high and so we came out of here with some losses on our records. We got beat up a little, learned a lot, and are hopefully better for having competed in this tough tourney. I’m proud of the guys for the way they competed.”

On Thursday Jan. 5th, STMA hosted New Prague in a dual and defeated the visitors by a score of 40-16. Nate Nygaard (106), Patrick McKee (120), Wyatt Lidberg (160), and Cole Jann (195) led the way with pins, for the Knights, while Brandon Psyk (113), Zach Dehmer (126), Cody Schoen (145), Wyatt Bice (152), and Allen Winters (285), also picked up wins.

On Saturday Jan. 7th the Knights sent their JV team to Mora and competed in the varsity level individual tourney. The STMA boys placed 5th, as a team, in the 8-team tourney. Dylan Hanson (126) and Wyatt Lidberg (160), each earned runnerup finishes for the Knights, while Cole Becker (106), Cole Jann (195), Toby Dehn (220), and Alex Peterson (285) each placed 3rd.

Next up for the STMA wrestlers is a dual meet scheduled for Friday Jan. 13th at St. Francis. before returning home against Buffalo Thursday Jan. 19.