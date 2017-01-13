Kelley hat trick lifts Maple Grove past Centennial

Justin Kelley scored three goals as Maple Grove won a critical conference boys hockey game at Centennial.

Kelley netted scores once in each period for the Crimson’s 5-3 victory over the Cougars on Thursday, Jan. 5 in Circle Pines. He picked up his first hat trick of the season after posting just five goals in the previous 11 games.

A senior forward, Kelley put the Crimson up 1-0 on a power play goal 10 minutes into the game, and his team never trailed against the No. 6-ranked Cougars (8-3). Sam Huff and Jarrett Cammarata assisted on Kellley’s first goal.

Centennial struck back to tie the game on a shot by Lucas McGregor two minutes later, but Hunter House put the Crimson back ahead on a short-handed goal. Huff assisted on the late first-period goal as the Crimson bounced back from a cross-checking penalty.

Kelley then scored his second power play goal of the night during the second period to give the Crimson a 3-1 cushion. Huff and Cammarata again assisted on the score.

Ryan Kranz kept the Cougars in it though with a goal three minutes later, and McGregor tied things up in the third period 3-3. Maple Grove got called for interference in the third, which led to a power play and McGregor’s goal. The Crimson stopped four of five power plays for the night.

Tevin Neegaard got Maple Grove back in front three minutes after the Cougars goal with a score assisted by Jayden Walsh. Centennial stayed within a goal after that down 4-3 as the Crimson mustered five shots in the final period.

Kelley found one of those late though as he put in an empty-netter to complete the hat trick with 48 seconds left in the game. Jack Kelly assisted on the game-sealing score.

Ethan Haider earned the win in goal for the Crimson with 19 saves and an .864 save percentage. Maple Grove’s defense helped too in limiting the Cougars to 13 shots the rest of the way after a 9-shot first period.

Maple Grove improved to 9-3 overall in 2-1 in the Northwest Suburban Conference with four points. The Crimson stayed within two points for Elk River (11-2) and Blaine (8-3-1) in the NWSC west division standings. Both the Elks and Bengals have six points at 3-0 and 3-2 in league play respectively.

The Crimson can keep pace when they host Andover (5-5-2) on Thursday at 7 p.m. Then, Maple Grove visits rival Anoka (4-7) on Saturday at 3 p.m.