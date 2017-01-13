Jazz alive and well at Rockford High School

Students Joe Dieter and Lila Beck pose in Christ Chapel at Gustavus Adolphus College after their Nov. 7 honor band performances.

Students Lila Beck and Joe Dieter have been making serious sound waves in the music-making community this trimester. Both juniors at Rockford High School, they have already been chosen and played for two different jazz bands. This, of course, is separate from their commitments to the Rockford high school band.

Honor bands

Last November, both students participated in the 28th annual Gustavus Honor Band festival. This band is comprised of students nominated by teachers across the midwest, and upon acceptance a trip down to Gustavus Adolphus College in Saint Peter. “It was a two-day long music explosion,” said Beck of the experience, which culminates in a performance at the college’s towering Christ Chapel. Their band director, Jerald Ferdig, was the one who wrote their nominations. “He told us about it one day, and then he just kind of signed us up,” said Dieter. After playing both the classical and jazz bands there Nov. 7, the young musicians turned their sights to the Minnesota Youth Jazz band.

The Minnesota Youth Jazz band is an ongoing band program started in 2005 by David Mitchell. Its many sections play various locales of the Twin Cities area before the end of the school year come June. The program is spearheaded by MN nonprofit Youth in Jazz, and supported through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council. Lila Beck (pictured in the middle) performs on alto sax with the Jazz Ensemble III section of the MN Youth Jazz program.

Both students had been auditioning for the program since August. Beck had been in the band the year prior in a section of all saxophones, but this year plays alongside Dieter in larger section Jazz Ensemble III. The two trek to Apple Valley for a two-hour rehearsal every saturday, and expect to do so every week until the end of the school year.

All in the family

Dieter and Beck come from musical roots. Beck’s parents were a clarinetist and trumpeter, and her older sister currently plays the trumpet for Luther College. Throughout the years, Beck has learned to play the alto, soprano, and baritone saxophones with a little piano as well. She currently plays alto for the honor band.

Dieter’s father played the trombone through high school, and was the reason why he chose the instrument for himself. As he moved schools to Missouri and then back to Minnesota, keeping music a constant in his life was challenging. “I was bummed when I found out my new school didn’t have a 6th grade band program, so I played cello for 5th grade orchestra for a year,” said Dieter. Besides that brief stint, Dieter has since stuck with his trombone. Joe Dieter, a Rockford trombonist, stands for a quick solo at a MN Youth Jazz performance.

As juniors, the students have some future decisions to make, but both plan to keep music in their lives. “I’m planning on majoring in some form of engineering or computer science, but I’ll definitely still play for the college’s band, jazz band, really whatever they stick me in,” said Dieter.

Future performances

The Minnesota Youth Jazz bands have already undergone their first round of concerts for the 2016-2017 year, including Beck and Dieter’s Jazz Ensemble III performance at Famous Dave’s in Uptown Dec. 4. For future concert dates, check out the program’s website at www.mnyouthjazz.com.