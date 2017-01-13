Dayton Police Report

Dec. 1

Hit deer on 129th Avenue

Hit deer on the 11000 block of Fernbrook Lane

Dec. 3

Theft/report on the 11000 block of Sundance Woods Boulevard

Dec. 4

Accident/Personal injury/DWI on the 17000 block of South Diamond Lake Road

Hit deer on Dayton River Road

Unwanted person on Auburn Drive

Dec. 5

Accident/property damage — Vehicle in ditch on South Diamond Lake Road

Accident/personal injury on the 18000 block of North Diamond Lake Road

Theft report on the 15000 block of Fair Meadows Lane

Dec. 6

Recovered stolen/damage to property on the 13000 block of Dayton River Road

Dec. 7

Harassment on the 14000 block of Oakview Lane

Dec. 8

Burglary report on the 14000 block of Lawndale Lane

Theft on the 18000 block of County Road 81

Dec. 9

Hit deer on 125th Avenue

Dec. 10

Burglary report on the 14000 block of Lawndale Lane

Damage to property — Possible theft from auto report on Crestwood Drive

Drunk problem on the 16000 block Dayton River Road

Dec. 11

Damage property report on Burns Drive

Dec. 13

Theft on the 13000 block of Evergreen Lane North

Dec. 14

Hit deer on South Diamond Lake Road

Theft report on the 13000 block of Evergreen Lane

Unwanted person on the 16000 block of 117th Avenue

Dec. 15

Hit deer on South Diamond Lake Road

Dec. 16

Hit deer on 125th Avenue

Vandalism/theft from auto on the 18000 block of Territorial Road

Dec. 17

Driving after revocation/display plates from another vehicle/veh in ditch — Citation on County Road 81

Verbal dispute on Arrowood Lane

Dec. 19

Accident/property damage hit and run report on the 15000 block of Brockton Lane

Dec. 20

Accident/property damage on the 13000 block of Dayton River Road

Accident/property damage on 129th Avenue

Accident/property damage on the 11000 block of Holly Lane

Harassment phone call on the 11000 block of Holly Lane

Hit deer on Dayton River Road

Dec. 21

Burglary/report on Burns Drive

Car theft report on the 18000 block of Territorial Road

Damage to property report — Citation on Fairhills Drive

Theft from auto on the 13000 block of Overlook Road

Dec. 22

Harassment on the 13000 block of Overlook Road

Theft from auto report on the 14000 block of Magnolia Lane

Dec. 26

DWI arrest/welfare check on the 17000 block of Dayton River Road

Dec. 27

Forgery report/theft report on the 18000 block of Dayton Street

Dec. 28

Accident/personal injury on the 14000 block of Berkshire Lane

Theft from auto on the 13000 block of Hemlock Lane

Theft from auto report on the 12000 block of Overlook Road

Dec. 30

Accident/property damage on Dayton River Road

Dayton Police Officers also responded to 25 agency assists, 96 public assists, 12 medical calls, 17 suspicious activities, 21 alarms, seven traffic complaints and five animal complaints.