Dayton Police Report

Dec. 1
Hit deer on 129th Avenue
Hit deer on the 11000 block of Fernbrook Lane
Dec. 3
Theft/report on the 11000 block of Sundance Woods Boulevard
Dec. 4
Accident/Personal injury/DWI on the 17000 block of South Diamond Lake Road
Hit deer on Dayton River Road
Unwanted person on Auburn Drive
Dec. 5
Accident/property damage — Vehicle in ditch on South Diamond Lake Road
Accident/personal injury on the 18000 block of North Diamond Lake Road
Theft report on the 15000 block of Fair Meadows Lane
Dec. 6
Recovered stolen/damage to property on the 13000 block of Dayton River Road
Dec. 7
Harassment on the 14000 block of Oakview Lane
Dec. 8
Burglary report on the 14000 block of Lawndale Lane
Theft on the 18000 block of County Road 81
Dec. 9
Hit deer on 125th Avenue
Dec. 10
Burglary report on the 14000 block of Lawndale Lane
Damage to property — Possible theft from auto report on Crestwood Drive
Drunk problem on the 16000 block Dayton River Road
Dec. 11
Damage property report on Burns Drive
Dec. 13
Theft on the 13000 block of Evergreen Lane North
Dec. 14
Hit deer on South Diamond Lake Road
Theft report on the 13000 block of Evergreen Lane
Unwanted person on the 16000 block of 117th Avenue
Dec. 15
Hit deer on South Diamond Lake Road
Dec. 16
Hit deer on 125th Avenue
Vandalism/theft from auto on the 18000 block of Territorial Road
Dec. 17
Driving after revocation/display plates from another vehicle/veh in ditch — Citation on County Road 81
Verbal dispute on Arrowood Lane
Dec. 19
Accident/property damage hit and run report on the 15000 block of Brockton Lane
Dec. 20
Accident/property damage on the 13000 block of Dayton River Road
Accident/property damage on 129th Avenue
Accident/property damage on the 11000 block of Holly Lane
Harassment phone call on the 11000 block of Holly Lane
Hit deer on Dayton River Road
Dec. 21
Burglary/report on Burns Drive
Car theft report on the 18000 block of Territorial Road
Damage to property report — Citation on Fairhills Drive
Theft from auto on the 13000 block of Overlook Road
Dec. 22
Harassment on the 13000 block of Overlook Road
Theft from auto report on the 14000 block of Magnolia Lane
Dec. 26
DWI arrest/welfare check on the 17000 block of Dayton River Road
Dec. 27
Forgery report/theft report on the 18000 block of Dayton Street
Dec. 28
Accident/personal injury on the 14000 block of Berkshire Lane
Theft from auto on the 13000 block of Hemlock Lane
Theft from auto report on the 12000 block of Overlook Road
Dec. 30
Accident/property damage on Dayton River Road
Dayton Police Officers also responded to 25 agency assists, 96 public assists, 12 medical calls, 17 suspicious activities, 21 alarms, seven traffic complaints and five animal complaints.