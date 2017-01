Crimson gymnasts win dual, place 5th at Park Center Invite

Maple Grove’s Nadia Abid won first place on the balanced beam at the Park Center Invitational. (Photo courtesy of Maple Grove gymnastics)

The eighth-ranked Maple Grove gymnastics team won a dual meet over Irondale/Spring Lake Park Jan. 5 and placed fifth at the Park Center Invitational Jan. 7.

The Crimson beat Irondale/Spring Lake Park in a regular season meet 141.325 to 113.125.

Top contenders in each event:

Vault: 1. Kiarra Poling 8.775, 2. Kate Ciesielski 8.65, 2. Alex Kara 8.65

Bars: 1. Carys Turner 8.9, 2. Emma Eungard 8.875, 3. Kiarra Poling 8.775

Beam: 1. Nadia Abid 9.45, 2. Ashley Song 9.0, 3. Alex Kara 8.325

Floor: 1. Nadia Abid 9.45, 2. Emma Eungard 9.225, 3. Carys Turner 9.05

All Around: 1. Emma Eungard 34.575

Maple Grove came in fifth overall out of 16 teams at the Park Center Invitational. Abid took first place on beam and Eungard was the Crimson’s top all-arounder.

Other MG placers:

Vault: 9. Seamans 9.55, 16. Kara 9.2, 21. Poling 8.95

Bars: 12. Poling 8.6, 13. Eungard 8.525, 20. Turner 8.0

Beam: 1. Abid 9.55, 14. Kara 8.925, 22. Ashley Song 8.35

Floor: 10. Seamans 9.4, 16. Abid 9.175, 17. Eungard 9.15

All Around: 15. Eungard 32.85