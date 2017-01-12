Weekend bridge demolition postponed at 101st Avenue N.E. in Maple Grove to 21st

Demolition of the 101st Avenue N.E. bridge over Interstate 94 in Maple Grove, originally planned for this weekend, has been postponed due to concerns about the upcoming weekend’s forecast of inclement weather. The demolition would have required a full closure and detour of the interstate while the bridge was dismantled.

The bridge will instead be removed next weekend, weather permitting. The demolition will require a full weekend closure and detour of I-94. The old bridge is no longer needed with the recent opening of Highway 610. The new alignment of Highway 610 runs along the previous alignment of 101st Avenue and the ramps between I-94 and Hwy 610 are alongside the old bridge

For more information about the Highway 610 project, please visit www.mndot.gov/metro/projects/610west/index.html. For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.