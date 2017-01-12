Rockford’s dance team conducts first home event

by David Pedersen

Crow River News

Rockford will conduct its first home jazz dance meet Thursday, Jan. 12.

This is a Wright County Conference event featuring 11 schools involving both varsity and junior varsity squads.

“The team is very excited to host our first competition,” said program director Heather Holasak. “Students typically do not travel to our competitions. We hope some students and faculty take time to watch the team compete. We would really appreciate the support.”

Rockford usually does not disappoint at meets, advancing to state in all three years of the program. This season the team has been near the top at all meets.

Varsity members competing for jazz team coach Amy Gunderson are Kaylin Gruber, Trystin Gruber, Danielle Hagen-Johnson, Torrey Hagen-Johnson, Leiana Jensen, Rileigh Martin, Anni McMillen, Makenna Schmatz, Emma Skeie and Sam Vraspir.

Ticket sales begin at 5:45 p.m. with spectators asked to enter through door #13 marked Rocket Commons.

Junior varsity teams start at 6:30 p.m. and the first varsity team starts around 7 p.m. Rockford’s varsity is scheduled to perform around 7:25 p.m. and Delano goes at 7:55 p.m. The last team goes about 8:06 p.m.

Rockford will compete in a non-conference invitational at Rocori in Cold Spring, Saturday, Jan. 14, before going to Holy Family in Victoria Saturday, Jan. 21.