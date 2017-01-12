Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF HENNEPIN

FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 27-PA-PR-16-1708

Estate of

Florence A. Beck,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedents Will, dated February 21, 2007, (Will), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Donald Beck, whose address is 6359 Kingsview Court, Maple Grove, MN, 55311 and Susan Beck, whose address is 312 Juniper Street, Brainerd, MN 56401, as co-personal representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 3, 2017

/s/ Julie Peterson,

Registrar

/s/ Kate Fogarty,

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Glen A. Petersen

Petersen Law Office

225 N Tyler Street

Tyler, MN, 56178

Attorney License No: 290506

Telephone: (507) 247-5515

FAX: (507) 247-5940

Email: [email protected]

Published in

The Press

January 12, 19, 2017

640073