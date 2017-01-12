Osseo High skiers host memorial meet for late coach Brad Rosch

Osseo skiers (left to right) Mariah Wetzel, Hannah Wetzel, Tanner Wetzel wear We Ski for Rosch T-shirts at the meet. (Photos courtesy of Osseo High School)

A large number of current and former Osseo High cross country skiers turned for the Brad Rosch Memorial Ski Meet recently at Elm Creek Park. The meet was held in honor of Rosch, the longtime OSH teacher and ski coach who passed away last year.

With an overall participation of 145 skiers, the event illustrated the lasting impact Rosch has on the Osseo Nordic ski team as well as the greater ski community.