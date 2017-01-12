Ordinances – CITY OF MAPLE GROVE

ORDINANCE NO. 17-02

SCHULER SHOES

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE MAPLE GROVE ZONING ORDINANCE BY AMENDING ZONING DISTRICTS THEREIN

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MAPLE GROVE DOES ORDAIN:

SECTION 1. AMENDMENT. The zoning classification of the property described in Section 2, as shown on the zoning map referred to in Section 36-182 of the Maple Grove Ordinance Code, is hereby amended from R-A, Single-Family Agricultural to PUD, Planned Unit Development.

SECTION 2. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION. Located at Outlot A, Tiller Schuler Addition. PID# 23-119-22-44-0003.

SECTION 3. EFFECT. This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage and publication as required by law and upon the filing of the final plat for this proposal and subject to the applicant adhering to final decisions of Hennepin County regarding access to the site from Elm Creek Boulevard.

Adopted by the City Council of the City of Maple Grove this 3rd day of January, 2017.

Mark Steffenson, Mayor

ATTEST:

Amy Dietl, City Clerk

Published in

The Press

January 12, 2017

640400