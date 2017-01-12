Ordinances – CITY OF CORCORAN ORDINANCE NO. 2016-345 AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING 2017 FEE SCHEDULE

Motion By: Keefe

Seconded By: LaFave

The Corcoran City Council ordains as follows:

Section 1. Purpose.

The Corcoran City Council has determined that the fees to be charged by the City for development, inspections, and other related services shall be adopted by ordinance.

Section 2. Adoption of 2017 Fee Schedule.

The fees to be charged by the City of Corcoran for 2017 are listed on the attached Exhibit A, which is incorporated herein; that said fee schedule is hereby adopted.

Section 3. Continuation/Amendment.

Any amendment to the fee schedule shall be made annually, or more often if necessary, by ordinance; if there are no amendments to the fee schedule, the most recently adopted fee schedule ordinance shall remain in force and effect until amended.

Effective Date. This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect upon its publication and passage.

ADOPTED by the City Council on the 19th day of December 2016.

VOTING AYE:

Guenthner, Ken

Hank, Pat

Keefe, Mike

LaFave, Tonya

Thomas, Ron

VOTING NAY:

None

Ken Guenthner, Mayor

ATTEST:

Jessica Beise, City Clerk/Administrative Services Coordinator

Published in the

Crow River News

January 12, 2017

641287